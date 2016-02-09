Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: John Paulson, Kyle Bass, Tom Steyer, Wayfair Inc (W), Wyndham Destinations Inc (WYND), and More

NEWSHedge Fund Manager Ken Griffin Spends $238M for Penthouse at 220 Central Park South (TheJewishVoice)

The phrase “sky high” used to refer only to the skyscrapers that fill Manhattan. Now it refers to the dizzying prices being paid for them. Case in point: 220 Central Park South. Celebrated hedge-fund manager Ken Griffin recently spent $238 million for a penthouse there. In January, Brazilian construction and cement magnate (Camargo Correa) Renata de Camargo Nascimento is reported to have laid down $30.191 million for an apartment on the 33rd floor. A firm linked to Albert P. Behler, Chairman/CEO of real estate conglomerate Paramount Group, plunked down $33.5 million for an apartment on the building’s 35th floor in February.

Hedge Fund co-founder Becomes Ireland’s Newest Billionaire (TheIrishTimes)

Hedge fund entrepreneur John Armitage is the newest addition to the ranks of Ireland’s billionaires according to a list published by Forbes. Mr Armitage (59) has reported wealth of $1.3 billion (€1.15 billion), placing him 1,717th on the Forbes list and making him the Republic’s eighth richest person. The co-founder of Egerton Capital makes the list as an Irish entry due to the fact he formally took Irish citizenship on February 18th last year.

John Paulson Expands Position in BrightSphere Investment Group (GuruFocus)

Renowned investor John Paulson (Trades, Portfolio), founder and portfolio manager of Paulson & Co., disclosed on Feb. 25 he expanded his holdings of BrightSphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) by 283.85%, completing a minority stake acquisition. With the long-term goal of capital preservation, above-average returns and low correlation to the market, the guru’s New York-based hedge fund specializes in event-driven arbitrage strategies, including merger arbitrage, bankruptcy reorganizations and distressed credit, among others.

Hedge Fund Manager Kyle Bass Says Buy Bonds Over Stocks (CNBC)

Should you buy bonds over stocks? Trading Treasurys now. With CNBC’s Seema Mody and the Futures Now traders, Jim Iuorio and Jeff Kilburg, both at the CME.

Here are the World’s 17 Richest Hedge-fund Billionaires (Business Insider)

Hedge-fund managers are good at coming up with well-defined investment strategies to make money for their clients. Historically, these managers have charged a 2% management fee and take around 20% of the annual profit they make for their clients. While some active funds have decreased fees to attract investors, successful managers have still been able to make a ton of money by managing the capital of their clients.

German hedge fund advisory business Resonanz Capital launches with mandates worth more than EUR1bn (HedgeWeek)

Resonanz Capital, a Frankfurt-based hedge fund advisory business led by Vincent Weber, Ivo Zonev and Iliyan Iliev, has launched as an independent business with mandates worth more than USD1 billion. The firm is aiming to establish itself as one of the few German experts in the analysis, selection and management of hedge fund portfolios for institutional investors.

Tech Pro’s Startup Features Modest Fees (HFAlert)

Keith Hwang, a technology-stock investor who has run money for Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, is aiming to raise $200 million of initial capital. The commitments would go into a hedge fund Hwang started trading in December with a small amount of money. Hwang is running the entity, Eagle Point Global Management Fund, through a Seattle investment shop called Eagle Point Global he launched in August. The firm buys stocks in companies with potentially disruptive technology. It also seeks special situations and arbitrage opportunities in the technology sector. Eagle Point’s fees are lower than is typical for a hedge fund.

Nut Tree Capital Management reaches USD1bn in AUM (HedgeWeek)

Nut Tree Capital Management (Nut Tree), one of the alternative managers within Investcorp’s Hedge Fund Partnership platform, has reached USD1 billion in assets under management. Investcorp first announced its strategic relationship with Nut Tree in late 2015. “We congratulate the talented team at Nut Tree for achieving this notable milestone,” says Lionel Erdely (pictured), Head and Chief Investment Officer, Absolute Return Investments at Investcorp. “From the first day we met Jed and his team back in 2015, we have been confident in the firm’s holistic approach across the capital structure, focus on fundamental research and portfolio construction, and deep experience in managing portfolios and teams.”

Trump Lashes Out at ‘Weirdo’ Democratic Donor Tom Steyer in Late-night Twitter Barrage (The Washington Post)

On Tuesday, billionaire Democratic donor Tom Steyer debuted ads targeting two of President Trump’s staunchest allies in Congress: Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.). The ads from Steyer’s Need to Impeach PAC, which will run in the Republicans’ home districts, accuse the two members of the House Oversight Committee of lacking “the courage to stand up and defend our Democracy.”