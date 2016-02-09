Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Jim Simons, Steve Eisman, Elliott Management, Prentice Capital, ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS), and More

Published on October 28, 2019 at 3:15 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

How Jim Simons Built the Best Hedge Fund Ever (Bloomberg)
Every now and again, a book comes along that is so compelling, filled with so many fascinating characters and new information, that it demands a review. “The Man Who Solved the Market: How Jim Simons Launched the Quant Revolution” is just such a book. Written by Wall Street Journal reporter Greg Zuckerman, it is a history of Simons and the secretive hedge-fund firm he founded, Renaissance Technologies LLC. Zuckerman spent 2 1/2 years researching the firm, eventually speaking to more than 40 current and former Renaissance employees. Despite the misgivings and deep opposition to this (or any) book about his career, Simons eventually agreed to sit for more than 10 hours of interviews.

AT&T, Elliott Make Peace and Stock Jumps (Fox Business)
AT&T is on track for its biggest percentage increase in over two years after reaching a truce with the hedge fund Elliott Management. AT&T on Monday committed to stock buybacks and said it would add two new members to its board of directors, appeasing Elliott, which had acquired a $3.2 billion stake and called on the company to cut costs, pay down debt and sell assets, including DirecTV.

‘Big Short’ Steve Eisman: Why Every Sector has its Own ‘Mafia’ (InvestmentWeek.co.uk)
Steve Eisman, the hedge fund manager who called 2008’s subprime mortgage crisis and was portrayed by Steve Carrell in ‘The Big Short’, talks to Investment Week about his new fund, TM Neuberger Berman Absolute Alpha, which launched in February 2019. How does your fund differ from other hedge funds? It has a bit of a different structure: It is a flat fee, no carry; it provides 100% transparency of positions – you know what you own and what you are short; and it has daily liquidity – if you invest with a typical hedge fund it is annual redemption.

Countries with the Smallest Government Per Capita in the World

Pressmaster/Shutterstock.com

Citrone’s Discovery Urges Frontier Bankruptcy to Preserve Value (Bloomberg)
Frontier Communications Corp. should file for bankruptcy sooner rather than later to get ahead of deterioration of the business and “cracks” in U.S. credit markets, according to Robert Citrone’s hedge fund. Further delays as the company tries to organize creditors will erode cash and confidence in the business, Discovery Capital Management LLC said in an Oct. 24 letter to Frontier’s board that was reviewed by Bloomberg. Financial markets are pricing in a 99% chance that Frontier will file for bankruptcy over the next two years, according to the letter, which was signed by portfolio manager Douglas Ormond and copied to Citrone, founder of the investment firm.

GoPro Spikes as Hedge Fund Increases Stake, Hero8 Black Shipments Start Early (The Street)
Shares of GoPro (GPRO) were rising nearly 12% Friday after the camera maker announced that hedge fund Prentice Capital increased its stake in the company. Prentice Capital now holds 12,467,119 shares, equivalent to about 9.96% of the company ‘s outstanding shares. A previous filing indicated that Prentice Capital held a 6.5% stake. The San Mateo, California-based company also announced that it has begun fulfilling pre-orders of its HERO8 Black camera ahead of its previously announced shipping date of Oct. 15. “We are excited to get HERO8 Black into the hands of our customers ahead of our expectations,” said CEO Nick Woodman.

Hedge Fund Man Group Appoints Investment Director for Private Markets Business (Reuters)
Oct 28 (Reuters) – Man Global Private Markets, unit of British Hedge Fund Man Group, on Monday named Bernd Kerner as investment director within its European private debt team. Based in London, Kerner will focus on sourcing, executing and managing European real estate loans and report to Jon Rickert, head of European private debt, the company said.

AOL Founder Steve Case Launches Second $150 Million ‘Rise Of The Rest’ Fund To Back Entrepreneurs Across U.S. (Forbes)
Two years after launching a fund to invest in startups in underserved areas of the United States, AOL creator Steve Case is doubling down. Case and his investment firm Revolution announced the Rise of the Rest Seed Fund II on Monday, a $150 million fund backed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Spanx founder Sara Blakely and hedge fund billionaire Ray Dalio, among others.

Top-Performing Hedge Funds Attract Most Inflows; Industry Bleeds (Pensions&Investments)
The top-performing hedge funds of 2018 took the lion’s share of net inflows through the first nine months of this year. Across the major fund strategies, top-performing equity funds, at about $40 billion, had the largest net inflows. However, the fund class’s bottom performers lost nearly $66 billion. Net industry flows over the nine-month period were -$25.6 billion. Poor-performing multiasset funds were also victims of significant outflows, as more than $60 billion in client money left. Out flows in 2019 have already surpassed 2018’s total by nearly $40 billion.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Absolute Return Partners October 2019 LetterDorsal Capital Management’s Top Stock PicksIs ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) A Good Stock To Buy ?Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: George Soros, ValueAct Capital, Fisher...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Daniel Loeb, ExodusPoint Capital, BlueCrest...Hedge Fund Investor Letters 2019 Q3

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.