Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: George Soros, Tom Steyer, Jana Partners, Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH), Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW), and More

Published on June 24, 2019 at 3:45 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

George Soros, a Facebook Co-founder, and a Disney Heiress are Among Billionaires Asking US Politicians to Tax Them More (Business Insider)

George Soros, Facebook cofounder Chris Hughes, and heiress Abigail Disney are among more than a dozen billionaires who want to pay higher taxes. The ultra-rich Americans signed a letter addressed to all 2020 presidential candidates that was published on Monday. The letter proposes a tax on the wealthiest 0.1% of Americans that could help to combat climate change, boost the US economy, improve people’s health, promote fairness, and reduce inequality.

Jana Partners Amasses Stake in Axalta Coating Systems – Report (The Street)
Activist investor Jana Partners has built up a position in paint-coating maker and supplier Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) amid the company’s recent announcement that it is undergoing a strategic review. Citing sources, Bloomberg reported on Monday that the New York-based hedge fund run by Barry Rosenstein has invested in Axalta recent months, and has been pushing the company to explore alternatives.

Two Viking Portfolio Companies to Go Public This Week (Institutional Investor)
Three biopharmaceutical companies with hedge fund investors are poised for their public market debuts over the next few days. Biopharma IPO mania continues. At least three biopharmaceutical companies with hedge fund investors are planning to go public this week, two of which count Viking Global Investors as a significant investor. Many investors – and the financial media – are fixated on the initial public offerings (IPOs) of the so-called unicorn technology.

Billionaire Tom Steyer Pours Another $1 million into Helping the Democrats win Virginia (The Washington Post)
Billionaire Tom Steyer is pouring $1 million into efforts to register at least 12,000 millennial voters in Virginia, part of a broader push to deliver the General Assembly to Democrats in fall elections. NextGen America, the liberal advocacy group Steyer founded in 2013, will target 11 mostly Republican-held districts with digital ads and other forms of outreach to voters between the ages of 18 and 35, with messages centered on gun safety, reproductive rights and climate change, the group announced Monday.

Hedge Fund with Thai Billionaire Links Takes Donaco Stake at Big Price (AFR.com)
There’s another twist in the battle for control of ASX-listed Cambodian casino operator Donaco International. It appears a hedge fund involving Thai billionaire Chanin Donavanik, Argyle Street Management Ltd, has taken a strategic stake and paid a big premium to where Donaco shares have been trading. The stake was picked up off OCP Asia, which was a lender to Donaco’s former CEO Joey Lim and had taken control of the shares as part of a lending agreement with Lim.

New Danish Hedge Fund in Hunt for Relative Gains (Hedge Nordic)
Stockholm (HedgeNordic) – SRV – Fixed Income, a new Danish relative value fund that focuses on Scandinavian and European fixed income markets, has now joined the Nordic Hedge Index. The fund was launched in February of this year by Erik Bo Hansen and Torben Pedersen, both of whom spent most of their professional careers at Nordea. SRV – Fixed Income employs a systematic approach to harvest risk premia in fixed income markets, aiming to exploit price dislocations predominantly in Nordic bond markets. The duo managing the fund anticipates to deliver an average annual return between 6-10 percent over a rolling three-year period.

Hedge Funds End Positive Performance Streak (Preqin)
The Preqin All-Strategies Hedge Fund benchmark generated its first negative monthly return for 2019 in May, posting a loss of 0.10%. This ended a four-month stretch of positive monthly returns for the industry benchmark. Consequently, the YTD figure fell to +6.40%. Relative value strategies hedge funds took the crown as the top performing strategy benchmark with a return of +0.64% for May. Credit strategies hedge funds were the only others to join them in positive territory with a return of +0.12%. Hedge funds denominated in BRL managed to avoid a loss in May, the only main currency benchmark to do so, with the BRL hedge fund benchmark returning +1.00%. This improved its 12-month return to +13.20%, far outstripping other currencies in this timeframe.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Piled On This Stock Right Before Its 30% SurgeHedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Uniqure NV (QURE)Rhizome Partners’ Q1 2019 Investor LetterHedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Kyle Bass, Mike Novogratz, Aurelius Capital...Dan Loeb’s Third Point Is Bullish On Sony Corporation (SNE) – &#...Hedge Fund Investor Letters 2019 Q1

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.