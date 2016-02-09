Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: George Soros, Pershing Square, ProtoKinetix, Inc. (PKTX), Scott’s Liquid Gold Inc. (SLGD), Intuit Inc. (INTU), and More

Think Soros Is Right? Traders Chase 76% Returns Shorting Europe (Bloomberg)

George Soros says the euro area is in “existential danger” — and the world’s biggest banks are flogging a flurry of products to parlay his warning into tantalizing returns. Investors spooked by the record sell-off in Italian government bonds can pounce on structured securities to short the single currency or place more-modest bets that the economic recovery is on thin ice. And it can often be done for as little as a few dollars apiece. The “euro project is coming under pressure because of declining global liquidity and weaker reflation,” strategists at Macquarie Group Ltd. led by Viktor Shvets wrote in a note. “The ECB will be tested yet again.”

BOSTON (Reuters) – Stephen Fraidin, a prominent mergers lawyer who has been a top executive at billionaire investor William Ackman’s hedge fund, is joining law firm Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP. The firm plans to soon announce that Fraidin will join its New York office as a partner, Cadwalader’s managing partner, Pat Quinn, told Reuters. Fraidin, 78, joined Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management as vice chairman three years ago after working for five decades as a Wall Street lawyer. He arrived at the hedge fund soon after Ackman teamed up with pharmaceutical company Valeant as it sought to buy Botox-maker Allergan when the investor looked ready to structure more deals that require intense in-house legal supervision.

Dmitry Balyasny did not become the leader of a $12 billion hedge fund without understanding the changes in the stock market trading game. Founder of the $12.6 billion Chicago-based hedge fund titan Balyasny Asset Management (BAM), Balyasny looks less confident on two chip giants to be money-makers. In the last quarter, the tycoon took a 95% whack to his position in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and a 99% slash to his stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Few people have made more money in oil than T. Boone Pickens. The billionaire oil tycoon grew up in Oklahoma during the Great Depression. From those humble beginnings, he went on to make a fortune in the energy patch. In the 1960s, Pickens got his start as a wildcatter. He branched out into different activities over the following years, working both as a corporate raider in the 1980s and hedge fund manager at BP Capital, LP. For this reason, I always watch where Pickens puts fresh money to work. And right now, he’s betting on pipelines.

ProtoKinetix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKTX) CEO Clarence Edward Smith purchased 228,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.06 per share, for a total transaction of $13,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC.

Scott’s Liquid Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) major shareholder Iszo Capital Lp purchased 46,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $90,185.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total value of $19,692,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC.

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) Director Paul L. Foster sold 58,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total transaction of $8,591,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,341,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,975,589.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $126,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $204,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) Director Matthew A. Drapkin acquired 35,766 shares of PRGX Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $344,784.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.