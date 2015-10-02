Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: George Soros, Paulson & Co., AbbVie Inc (ABBV), Seagate Technology PLC (STX), Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS), and More

Published on December 3, 2018 at 2:01 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Page 1 of 2
George Soros Bought These 2 Healthcare Stocks in the Third Quarter (The Motley Fool)
Although billionaire superinvestor George Soros may no longer be running the day-to-day operations of his namesake fund “Soros Fund Management,” the fund’s quarterly activity remains a hotbed of interest among investors and for good reason. Until only a few years ago, after all, the Soros Fund Management was the most successful hedge fund in the business. So what has the Soros Fund been buying lately? During the course of the third quarter, the recently filed 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission reveal that the fund boosted its already-sizable stake in the pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ESRX) and it opened a smallish position in the Chinese cancer company Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB).

UPDATE 1-ISS Backs Detour Gold Board Proposals in Paulson Proxy Fight (Reuters)
Dec 3 (Reuters) – Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) has advised shareholders to vote for Detour Gold Corp’s refreshed board of directors at an upcoming special shareholders’ meeting, stopping short of more aggressive changes demanded by activist investor Paulson & Co., the company said on Monday. Detour’s existing management has been resisting Paulson’s call for a complete overall of the board and immediate dismissal of interim Chief Executive Officer Michael Kenyon and board member Alex Morrison.

Chad McDermott / Shutterstock.com

Sirios Capital Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in TechnipFMC PLC (FTI) (FairFieldCurrent.com)
Sirios Capital Management L.P. cut its position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,321 shares during the quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P owned about 0.10% of TechnipFMC worth $14,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Jeffrey Talpins: The Hedge Fund King You’ve Never Heard Of (FNLondon.com)
Jeffrey Talpins may be the hottest investor on Wall Street. His firm, Element Capital Management, posted a gain of 26.8% through October, investors say, dwarfing the 1.86% loss suffered by the average hedge fund, according to data-tracker HFR. Element has posted average gains of nearly 21% since launching 13 years ago and hasn’t suffered a down year. Talpins is a “macro” trader who uses options to try to capture the upside of – and limit potential losses from – strategies aimed at anticipating global economic shifts. Paying for stock and bond options can lead to losses in placid markets, but volatility over the past year has buoyed Element’s bullish wagers on US stocks and the US dollar. Talpin’s bearish bets on US interest rates and the euro also have paid off.

