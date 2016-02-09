Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Elliott Management, Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc (HEB), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF), Yext Inc (YEXT), and More

Published on July 27, 2018 at 1:18 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Hedge Fund Elliott Again Raises Stake in Japan’s Alpine (Reuters)
TOKYO (Reuters) – U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management has raised its stake in Alpine Electronics Inc (6816.T) to 7.33 percent, a regulatory filing showed on Friday, the second increase since its ownership was first revealed this month. Elliott has been gradually increasing its stake in car navigation maker Alpine, as Hong Kong-based activist fund Oasis Management attempts to block the sale of Alpine to larger affiliate Alps Electric Co (6770.T) at a price Oasis believes is low.

GoldenTree-Led Group Said to Near Debt Deal With Eco-Bat Owner (Bloomberg)
A group of investors led by GoldenTree Asset Management LP are close to ending a year-long legal spat with Eco-Bat Technologies’s owner Howard Meyers over restructuring a loan. Under the proposed agreement, holders of a 1.6 billion euro ($1.8 billion) facility that paid interest with more debt will swap their exposure for equity, leaving them in full control of the company, according to people familiar with the matter.

Hedge Fund, Ex-Employee Drop Claims in Sexual Harassment Suit, Embezzlement Countersuit (InstitutionalInvestor.com)
Sexual harassment claims against a New York hedge fund executive were withdrawn this week after the hedge fund filed a countersuit accusing the alleged victim of embezzling thousands of dollars. Snow Park Capital Partners, a New York-based hedge fund, announced Wednesday that it had ended litigation with former chief financial officer Kate Merli, who had filed a lawsuit in May accusing fund CEO Jeffrey Pierce of sexual assault, gender discrimination, and defamation.

