Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Elliot Management, Etsy Inc (ETSY), Insperity Inc (NSP), Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS), and More

Published on August 13, 2018 at 1:19 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Activist Elliott Management to Push Nielsen Holdings to Sell (The Wall Street Journal)
Activist investor Elliott Management Corp. has taken a big stake in Nielsen Holdings PLC and plans to push the TV-ratings company to sell itself. The New York hedge fund owns 8.4% of Nielsen, worth about $660 million, according to a filing Monday. The Wall Street Journal first reported Sunday that Elliott had built a sizable position and planned to urge a sale.

oneinchpunch/Shutterstock.com

Billionaire Steyer Adding $10 Million to Trump Impeachment Drive (Bloomberg)
Billionaire Tom Steyer plans to spend an additional $10 million on helping Democrats take control of the House by attempting to drive up turnout among infrequent voters motivated by the idea of impeaching President Donald Trump. That will be on top of $110 million Steyer has already pledged for the November elections through his two political organizations, Need to Impeach and NextGen America, his effort to get young voters to the polls in 11 states. That makes Steyer, a former hedge fund manager, one of the biggest players in Democratic politics.

The Latest Portfolio Moves by Third Point (SeekingAlpha.com)
The portfolio moves by Third Point Management are always some of the most closely watched in the hedge fund industry. In its latest SEC filing, Third Point disclosed that it added NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), Visa (NYSE:V), Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB), Deere (NYSE:DE), Far Point Acquisition (FPAC), Energen (NYSE:EGN), PVH (NYSE:PVH) and Camping World (NYSE:CWH). The firm also added to its stakes in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP), Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) and Dover (NYSE:DOV).

