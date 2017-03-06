Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Eddie Lampert, Trian Partners, Pershing Square Capital, Clean Coal Technologies Inc (CCTC), Reis Inc (REIS), and More

Published on October 25, 2018 at 1:45 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Sears’ Future in Doubt as Chairman Eddie Lampert Looks for More Protections (CNBC)
Sears Chairman Eddie Lampert seemingly swooped in once again to save Sears, with a plan to pay to support it through its bankruptcy operations. Now, though, there is a new catch. He will only put in more money if his investment is further protected. If that catch isn’t resolved, it could cast Sears’ future in serious doubt and lead to the end of the famed retailer. When Sears filed for bankruptcy last week, it said Lampert’s hedge fund, ESL Investments, was in talks to lead a $300 million debtor-in-possession loan to support the retailer through bankruptcy.

Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Buys Stake in Hilton (Reuters)
Oct 25 (Reuters) – Activist investor William Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management has acquired a 3.7 percent stake in hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, the activist hedge fund said on Thursday. The fund said the 10.9 million Hilton shares represented about 13.9 percent of the net asset value of Pershing Square Holdings Ltd. (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham).

Activist Investor Wants Liberty Property to Consider Selling Itself (The Wall Street Journal)
Activist investor Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC has been pushing Liberty Property Trust to consider selling itself, according to people familiar with the matter. The activist hedge fund, which owns a stake of less than 1% in the real-estate investment trust, has been speaking to Liberty executives behind the scenes and urging…

The Activist Who Shook Up P&G is at it Again with a Big Industrial Player (CNBC)
TORONTO — Trian Partners co-founder and chief investment officer Ed Garden said Thursday that PPG Industries needs to replace its “struggling” management to reverse disappointing profit at the global coatings company. Garden told investors at a conference that current PPG CEO Michael McGarry should be replaced by former chief Chuck Bunch, who “knows how to run this business.” Garden also said PPG should consider splitting into two focused companies: a global architectural coating company and an original equipment and industrials company.

