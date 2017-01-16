Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Eddie Lampert, Elliott Management, Och-Ziff Capital, Edison International (EIX), Recall Studios Inc (BTOP), and More

Published on January 31, 2019 at 2:38 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

Elizabeth Warren Says Sears Workers Suffered While Leadership Self-Dealed (Bloomberg)
Eddie Lampert, welcome to the 2020 campaign. Senator Elizabeth Warren, a possible Democratic presidential candidate, slammed Lampert in a letter dated Wednesday, citing the “inherent conflicts of interest’’ in the hedge fund manager’s takeover of bankrupt Sears Holdings Corp.

Hedge-Fund Rivals Fortress and Och-Ziff have Locked Horns in an Ugly Legal Battle Involving an Iconic Manhattan Property — and $1 billion is at Stake (Business Insider)
Stuyvesant Town-Peter Cooper Village, an iconic New York property and the largest apartment complex in Manhattan, is at the center of dueling lawsuits involving hedge funds Fortress Investment Group and Och-Ziff Capital Management. The lawsuits are complex, but at stake is the fate of some $1 billion in fees stemming from the management of the StuyTown property and its commercial debt following its default in 2010 and eventual sale in 2015 to Blackstone Group for $5.3 billion.

Phongphan/Shutterstock.com

Phongphan/Shutterstock.com

Ress Achieves Record Performance in 2018 (HedgeNordic.com)
Stockholm (HedgeNordic) – The beauty of hedge funds is that no asset class or anything investible is out of reach. Ress Life Investments, for instance, invests in the secondary market for U.S. life insurance policies aiming to provide returns uncorrelated to stock and bond markets or other asset classes. The fund managed by Stockholm-based alternative investment fund manager Resscapital AB, achieved its best annual gain last year since launching in April 2011, returning 9.9 percent in a year when most hedge funds struggled to avoid losses.

UPDATE 1-Elliott Ups Telecom Italia Stake as Shareholder Battle Looms (CNBC)
MILAN, Jan 31 (Reuters) – U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management has raised its stake in Telecom Italia (TIM) to 9.4 percent, a SEC filing showed on Thursday, escalating a power battle over the Italian phone group with top shareholder Vivendi. TIM has been caught up since early last year in a tug-of-war between French media group Vivendi and Elliott over how to revive Italy’s biggest telephone group, an underperforming business saddled with 25 billion euros of debt.

Where Some Of The World’s Top Hedge Funds Will Invest In 2019 (FA-Mag.com)
Macro managers, who have struggled for much of the last decade, are once again expecting a winning year. This time, they might be right. The main reason for optimism is the increased volatility in markets that began in 2018 with rising interest rates in the U.S., trade wars with China and populist politics in Italy. The turbulence helped several old macro hands including Paul Tudor Jones and Alan Howard profit after posting losses or sub-par gains.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Josh Friedman, Renaissance Technologies...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Bridgewater Associates, Elliott Management...Baupost Capital 2018 Q4 Investor LetterHedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Bill Ackman, George Soros, Bandera Partners...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Shannon River Capital Management, Saba...Anna Nikolayevsky and Axel Capital Management’s Return, AUM, and Holdings...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.