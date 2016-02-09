Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Tepper, GMT Capital, Cosmos Holdings Inc (COSM), Strongbridge Biopharma PLC (SBBP), Sequential Brands Group Inc (SQBG), and More

David Tepper Says He’s Buying Stocks After Market’s Worst Week in a Decade (CNBC)

Hedge fund manager David Tepper said Monday he is buying some stocks after the markets had their worst week in a decade. It’s still a tough market, and investors have to be careful about their exposures, he told CNBC’s Scott Wapner on Monday. But the market’s move lower on Monday after last week’s sharp sell-off presented an opportunity “to nibble at some stocks.”

GMT Capital Acquires Additional Shares of Granite Oil Corp. (MarketWatch.com)

ATLANTA, Dec 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE via COMTEX) — ATLANTA, Dec. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pursuant to the early warning requirements of applicable securities laws, GMT Capital Corp. (“GMT”) announces that effective December 21, 2018, certain of its hedge fund and private client managed accounts (“GMT Entities”) purchased from Granite Oil Corp. (“Granite”) 1,000,000 common shares (“Common Shares”) at a price of $0.52 per share or $520,000 in the aggregate.

The Millionaire-With-a-Suitcase: Truth or Myth? (TheDay.com)

Former hedge fund manager David Stemerman of Greenwich, a Republican who centered his 2018 gubernatorial bid on a message that Connecticut taxpayers have been taken for granted for decades, said a reckoning is underway. “This assumption that the wealth in Fairfield County would always be there was built up, to some degree, by a lack of engagement from Fairfield County,” Stemerman added. “But they also have the view that they’ve been taken advantage of. Well, the door swings both ways.”

Hedge Funds Are Most Pessimistic On Oil In Two Years (Investors.com)

Crude oil extended declines as worries over rising U.S. supplies and the global economy overshadowed signals from OPEC that it may extend or even deepen its pledged output curbs. Meanwhile, hedge fund wagers on U.S. crude reached their most pessimistic level in more than two years. Futures fell as much as 1.9% Monday in New York.