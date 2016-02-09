Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Gerstenhaber, Carl Icahn, ESL Investments, Legacy Reserves LP Unit (LGCY), Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NES), and More

Published on October 15, 2018 at 1:37 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

‘We’ve Had the Bulk of the Gains We’re Going to Get’ in Stocks, Warns a Disciple of Julian Robertson (CNBC)
The stock market has basically topped out and won’t deliver the eye-popping returns that investors have become accustomed to in recent years, hedge fund manager David Gerstenhaber told CNBC on Monday. “I’m not predicting a bear market at this point. I want to be very clear about that,” said the Argonaut Capital Management president. “[But] you probably don’t get a peak of substance in the market until the end of the economic cycle is in sight.”

Carl Icahn boosts stake in Dell IPO Standoff (Reuters)
(Reuters) – Activist investor Carl Icahn reported an increased 8.3 percent stake in Dell tracking stock on Monday, as he looks to block a proposed plan by the computer maker to return to the public market without an IPO. Dell Technologies in July said it would pay $21.7 billion in cash and stock to buy back shares tied to its interest in software company VMware Inc. Icahn and other hedge fund investors have resisted the plan, saying the proposed deal massively undervalues the tracking stock.

Countries with the Smallest Government Per Capita in the WorldCountries with the Smallest Government Per Capita in the World

Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock.com

Hedge Fund ESL Backs Sears’ Bankruptcy Move (Greensboro.com)
Hedge fund ESL Investments says it stands by Sears’ decision to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, though it would have preferred to avoid a court-run process. The hedge fund is run by now former Sears CEO Edward S. Lampert, who is also the company’s largest shareholder and has been attempting to keep the company afloat with his own money. An out-of-court resolution “did not prove possible”, ESL said.

Which Investing Style Is Right for You? (Money.USNews.com)
George Soros, inspired by the great 20th century philosopher Karl Popper, considered himself a philosopher first and investor second, deriving his investing strategy and his “theory of reflexivity” from Popper. He earned billions using it. Ray Dalio, founder of the world’s largest hedge fund, was obsessed with deconstructing the economy mechanically, discerning the parts and gears that made it move. That allowed him to make big bets on where the machine was going. That worked, too.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Edward Lampert, Stan Druckenmiller, Oaktree...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Andreas Halvorsen, Bill Ackman, Paulson...Alexander Captain’s Cat Rock Capital Boosts Its Sharpspring Inc. (SHSP...3 Must-Buy Stocks That Hedge Fund Ownership Just Doubled OnFreshford Capital Management’s Returns, AUM, and HoldingsHedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Bill Ackman, Elliott Management, Marchex...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.