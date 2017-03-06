Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Abrams, Edward Lampert, AQR Capital Management, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI), FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL), and More

Published on December 7, 2018 at 1:41 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

AQR Strips ‘Risk Parity’ Name From Mutual Fund After Redemptions (Bloomberg)
AQR Capital Management’s flagship risk parity mutual fund, which has suffered big outflows, will no longer be billed as a risk parity fund. The firm, which helped popularize the investing style, is changing the name and tweaking the strategy for its $344 million AQR Risk Parity Fund, according to a November regulatory filing. The rebranded AQR Multi-Asset Fund will have more leeway to bet against stocks and bonds, among other changes, which may help it navigate volatile markets.

$9 Billion Hedge Fund Manager David Abrams, Who Rarely Makes Public Appearances, Lays Out His Investing Strategy – and Cautions Against Being Too Patient (Business Insider)
David Abrams, who manages nearly $9 billion with his fund, Abrams Capital, rarely makes public appearances. He told attendees at a New York conference on Friday that while a short-term-only focus from investors will only end up hurting a company in the long term, managers can actually be too patient. “The long term is made up of a lot short terms,” said Abrams, who is a protégé of Baupost‘s Seth Klarman. He derided investors who look for the easy way out, saying there’s “no algorithm” for investing.

Covalis Capital's Returns, AUM and Holdings

Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock.com

Lampert’s Hedge Fund Makes Bid for Sears Stores and Assets (The Wall Street Journal)
Lampert’s Hedge Fund Makes Bid for Sears Stores and Assets. Edward Lampert, the chairman and biggest creditor of Sears Holdings Corp., has made an offer to buy the retailer’s stores and other assets out of bankruptcy court in a bid to keep control of the struggling chain.

Ray Dalio on the Next Financial Crisis, How He Started his Own Hedge Fund, Transparency at Work, and More (Business Insider)
At IGNITION 2018, Ray Dalio of Bridgewater Associates talked about starting his own hedge fund, recovering from big mistakes, what the next financial crisis will look like, transparency at work, and more.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Daniel Och, Edward Lampert, Elliott Management...Billionaire Leon Cooperman’s New Stock PicksEngaged Capital Goes Activist on Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (...Hedge Funds Were 350% Overweight This Stock Right Before It DoubledSimcoe Capital Management’s Returns, AUM and HoldingsHedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Paulson & Co., Millennium Management...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.