Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Dan Loeb, Seth Klarman, AQR Capital Management, Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (WETF), Automatic Data Processing (ADP), and More

Published on February 6, 2019 at 2:25 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

Dan Loeb Cuts DowDuPont Target as ‘Value Gap’ Lingers Into Split (Bloomberg)
Activist investor Dan Loeb is trimming his expectations for DowDuPont Inc. just as the chemical giant prepares to break itself into three companies. Last May, Loeb’s Third Point hedge fund said in a letter to investors that the pending split could propel DowDuPont to $92 a share, closing a “value gap” of almost 50 percent. Instead, the shares lost value, and a cooling global economy has tempered Loeb’s view. Third Point now sees $80 as a more realistic 12-month target on a sum-of-its-parts basis, according to a person familiar with matter. A representative for Third Point declined to comment.

Baupost’s Seth Klarman Hires Investment Chief to Manage Foundation’s Assets (The Wall Street Journal)
Billionaire investor Seth Klarman will no longer manage his family foundation’s money day-to-day, a move that is expected to give him more time to manage his $27 billion hedge-fund firm. Mr. Klarman of Baupost Group LLC appointed stockpicker David Berkowitz to manage the Klarman Family Foundation’s assets, according to people familiar with the matter. That investment chief post is housed within Mr. Klarman’s family office, KFO LLC. Mr. Klarman will retain discretion over investment decisions.

stock, exchange, trade, ipo, market, london, share, rate, sales, price, new, york, profit, index, broker, chart, rising, falling, street, frankfurt, wall, world, cash, points, display,

lassedesignen/Shutterstock.com

AQR Quants Gaze Into Crystal Ball, See ‘Soberingly Low’ Returns (Bloomberg)
If the wizards at AQR Capital Management LLC are right, on the current trajectory the next few years will be a struggle for investors seeking the kind of returns they enjoyed in the “rosier past.” The $196 billion quantitative hedge fund this week updated its assumptions for major asset classes, and at first glance the outlook has brightened somewhat.

New Offering Targets Argentina’s High Rates (Hedge Fund Alert)
DoubleBlue Capital is expanding its direct-lending business in Argentina. The New York firm, led by emerging-market consumer-finance veteran Tomas Arlia, aims to raise $500 million for a drawdown vehicle called DoubleBlue Argentina Specialty Finance Strategy. A first equity close is penciled in for the second quarter. DoubleBlue is marketing the vehicle as an opportunity for investors to gain exposure to some of the highest interest rates in the world, driven by an economic crisis in Argentina that saw the inflation rate hit an annualized 48% in November.

IPM completes transition from FundLogic with own Umbrella (HedgeNordic)
Stockholm (HedgeNordic) – Following Morgan Stanley´s decision to discontinue the FundLogic Alternatives umbrella last year, Informed Portfolio Management, IPM, has completed the transfer of its subfund to its own, Irish domiciled UCITS Umbrella. The IPM UCITS ICAV has retained the services of Northern Trust who remain as Custodian, Transfer Agent and Administrator. Davy Investment Fund Services Limited (DIFS) has been appointed as the external Management Company to manage the regulatory obligations on behalf of IPM UCITS ICAV.

Hedge Fund Takes on U.K. and Its Banks. Good Luck (Bloomberg)
New York-based Coltrane Asset Management wants to break up a restructuring that suits the British government just fine. A U.S. hedge fund is taking on the British government and major banks in protest at the pain inflicted on ordinary shareholders in the latest rescue of a troubled U.K. construction company. It is picking a tough battle, but its plan is far from doomed. The company in question, Interserve Plc, revealed outline details of a restructuring package designed to cut its excessive leverage. The group said in November it expected to end 2018 with net borrowings of about 650 million pounds ($843 million), about five times estimated Ebitda for the year.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Crispin Odey, Paulson & Co., Renaissance...Dalton Investments’ Return, AUM, and HoldingsHedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Eddie Lampert, Elliott Management, Och...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Starboard Value LP, Fir Tree Capital Management...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Tepper, David Harding, TCS Capital...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Bridgewater Associates, Elliott Management...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.