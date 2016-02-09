Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: D.E. Shaw, CBA Florida Inc (CBAI), Energen Co. (EGN), American Financial Group Inc (AFG), and More

Published on September 4, 2018 at 1:26 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Opinion: Ray Dalio’s New Tips to Survive the Next Market Meltdown are Grounded in These Career Secrets (MarketWatch.com)
Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge-fund firm, lives by a set of rules that, he’d be first to admit, aren’t for everyone. That’s perfectly OK with him. All Dalio wants is for people to try them on and see what fits, which led to his writing more than 550 pages of business, investing and life lessons in a book titled, simply, “Principles: Life and Work.”

Phongphan/Shutterstock.com

Phongphan/Shutterstock.com

Quant King David Shaw Doubles Down on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Pulls Cash from Intel (INTC) (SmarterAnalyst.com)
The world-famous hedge fund tycoon David Shaw is mixing up his chip stock holdings. According to newly-released 13F forms filed with the SEC, he is now doubling down on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), while reducing the fund’s exposure to Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). This matters because Shaw is one of the most respected hedge fund minds out there- and when he acts, investors listen. Indeed, Shaw founded the D.E. Shaw & Co fund back in 1988, following a PhD from Stanford and a teaching appointment at the computer science faculty of Columbia University.

Hedge Funds Face a New Threat in Asia—Family Offices (Bloomberg)
They’ve already come for the talent, poaching traders from the likes of Millennium Management LLC. Now Asia’s family offices are going after the hedge fund industry’s clients, too. Take Tolaram Group, which runs a $500 million family office in Singapore. After hiring former Millennium and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. staffers to manage $100 million of its own cash, Tolaram plans to convert the portfolio into a hedge fund and accept outside money next year. It’s the first foray into asset management for a family that made its fortune in textiles, consumer goods, and other mostly non-financial businesses.

