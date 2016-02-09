Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Cruiser Capital, Elliott Management, Eddie Lampert, Marijuana Company Of America Inc (MCOA), Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM), and More

Published on January 15, 2019 at 1:19 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

Cruiser Capital Vows to Fight on at Ashland Even After Board Deal (Reuters)
BOSTON (Reuters) – Hedge fund Cruiser Capital said it plans to press on with its proxy fight at Ashland Global Holdings even after the specialty chemicals business struck a deal to refresh its board with another large shareholder. The New York-based hedge fund is asking shareholders to replace four directors, including the company’s chief executive who has a seat on the board, and is arguing that the company’s deal with another shareholder hurts all investors. Over the weekend Ashland agreed with Neuberger Berman, which owns 2.8 percent of the company, to add two new directors and have one current director step down.

Lampert to Present New Sears Offer as Talks Continue (Bloomberg)
Eddie Lampert is expected to present a new bid for Sears today as talks to save the bankrupt retailer from liquidation continue, according to people with knowledge of the negotiations. The offer may be introduced to the attendees on the second day of the auction for Sears Holdings Corp., said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private.

stock, exchange, trade, ipo, market, london, share, rate, sales, price, new, york, profit, index, broker, chart, rising, falling, street, frankfurt, wall, world, cash, points, display,

lassedesignen/Shutterstock.com

Pernod, Elliott Met Jan. 15, Talks to Continue (Reuters)
PARIS, Jan 15 (Reuters) – French family-backed spirits group Pernod Ricard and activist hedge fund Elliott Management will continue discussions on governance and margin improvement after the two sides met earlier on Tuesday, a source close to the matter told Reuters. It was not immediately clear what form the future discussions might take, the source added. A Pernod Ricard spokesman confirmed a meeting between the two camps took place on Tuesday morning but provided no further details.

Hedge Fund Holds $1 B in PG&E Insurance Claims (ClaimsJournal.com)
Seth Klarman’s Baupost Group has been the poster child of the hedge fund industry’s ill-timed stock-market bets on the troubled utility PG&E Corp., which announced plans for bankruptcy. It turns out, though, that Baupost’s stock purchases, valued at $873 million at the end of September, are just part of a bigger and more complex wager on California’s largest utility. Baupost also bought $1 billion of legal claims in November that an insurer held against the utility, giving the hedge fund the right to recover losses incurred from the deadly wildfires in 2017, according to people familiar with the matter.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Bill Miller Disclosed His Expectations For The Current Year of The Pig in 4Q...Tamarack Capital Management’s Return, AUM, and HoldingsTwo Sigma Advisors’ Return, AUM, and HoldingsHedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Crispin Odey, ValueAct, Intrepid Potash...Oakmark Funds’ Bill Nygren Discusses Poor Q4 Performance – He Is Not...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Carl Icahn, Crispin Odey, ValueAct Capital...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.