Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Crispin Odey, Tiger Global Management, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (WWE), Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) and More

Published on February 18, 2019 at 3:15 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

US Hedge Fund Reportedly Dumps its Entire Stake in Barclays (CNBC)
U.S. hedge fund Tiger Global Management has sold all of its stake in British bank Barclays, according to a report by the Financial Times. The New York-based hedge fund had been one of the top 10 investors in Barclays and held a stake of 2.5 percent in the bank. It, however, started reducing its position last summer before selling the entire stake this year, the FT reported on Sunday citing anonymous sources. Tiger was not immediately available for a comment when contacted by CNBC. Barclays declined to comment on the report.

Brexit Donor Odey Renews Sterling ‘Short’ Position, Does Not See Hard Brexit (Reuters)
(Reuters) – British hedge fund manager and Brexit supporter Crispin Odey said on Monday he was again positioning for sterling to weaken, calling the currency “mortally damaged”. The trade reverses a move, reported by Reuters in early January, that Odey was positioning for the pound to strengthen as he expected Britain to stay in the European Union despite the outcome of the 2016 referendum. He had told Reuters at the time he expected sterling to rise to “$1.32 or $1.35”. It was trading then around $1.27 but rallied to a four-month high of $1.3218 on Jan. 25, before retreating to around $1.29 now.

trade, forex, investment, gain, stock, phone, network, view, report, money, smart, background, broker, market, laptop, table, economy, display, loss, business, urban,

oneinchpunch/Shutterstock.com

A Very Special Situations Hedge Fund (HedgeNordic)
Stockholm (HedgeNordic) – After a relatively difficult first year since launching in December of 2015, Danish special situations fund Formue Nord Markedsneutral is providing more evidence of its uniqueness with each passing month. The market-neutral fund focusing on special situations delivered a return of 13.6 percent last year when most players in Nordic hedge fund arena stumbled, but more importantly, has exhibited close to zero correlation with global equities since inception.

Hedge Funds Accelerate Oil Buying: Kemp (Reuters)
LONDON (Reuters) – Investors bought crude oil futures and options at the fastest rate for almost six months in the week to Feb. 12. Hedge fund managers are becoming steadily more bullish on the outlook for oil prices as Saudi Arabia makes deep cuts in production, sanctions hit Venezuela and Iran, and the U.S. and China inch toward a trade deal. Hedge funds and other money managers were net buyers of 32 million barrels of Brent crude futures and options in the week to Feb. 22, according to position records published by ICE Futures Europe.

Windstream Woes: Hedge Fund Prevails in Bond Fight (LightReading)
Windstream may be headed for bankruptcy — or at least back to court to prevent it — following a court ruling late Friday that said the company defaulted on its debts in 2015. At issue was whether the carrier’s bond provisions allowed it to spin off its Windstream Services subsidiary into a real estate investment trust (REIT) called Uniti Group — a transaction that happened in 2015. Light Reading reported on Windstream’s plan back then. The carrier wanted to put its physical network assets –- like its copper and fiber distribution networks –- into a REIT, with the communications service providers using those assets as “tenants.” The arrangement would give Windstream a way to reduce its debt, cut its dividend and, the company said, move more quickly to expand its broadband footprint. The hedge fund Aurelius Capital Management, a major holder of Windstream bonds, said that Windstream violated the condition of its bonds by forming the REIT.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
BlueMountain Capital Management’s Returns, AUM and HoldingsHedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Highland Capital, Baker Bros. Advisors...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Kyle Bass, Och-Ziff Capital, Elliott Management...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Stanley Druckenmiller, Paul Singer, Edward...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Bill Ackman, Eddie Lampert, Mike Novogratz...30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.