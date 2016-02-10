Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Crispin Odey, Cheyne Capital, Marijuana Company Of America Inc (MCOA), Fluent Inc (FLNT), Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (PME), and More

Published on June 21, 2018 at 12:50 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

Co-founder of $25bn Cheyne Joins Hedge Funds Standards-Setter (FNLondon.com)
The co-founder of $25bn London-based hedge fund manager Cheyne Capital has joined the board of the standards-setter for the global alternatives industry. Stuart Fiertz, who is president of Cheyne, has joined the Standards Board for Alternative Investments alongside Richard Lightburn, CEO of New York hedge fund MKP Capital Management. The appointments come as the SBAI enters a new phase having rebranded late last year to remove “hedge funds” from its name. It said at the time that the new name “reflects the evolution of the industry and the ongoing development of the SBAI”.

Investor Odey Says Sky Could Be Worth As Much As 50 Billion Pounds (Reuters)
LONDON (Reuters) – Top-20 Sky (SKYB.L) investor Crispin Odey said he expects the bidding war for the media company to carry on over the summer and that the European broadcaster could be worth as much as 50 billion pounds ($65.5 billion). The pay-TV operator is the subject of rival bids from U.S. peer Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) and Rupert Murdoch-majority owned Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA.O), which currently owns a 39 percent stake in Sky but wants to buy it outright. Fox’s long standing 10.75 pounds per share offer was trumped by a 12.50 pound per share bid from Comcast in April, valuing Sky at $31 billion.

trade, forex, investment, gain, stock, phone, network, view, report, money, smart, background, broker, market, laptop, table, economy, display, loss, business, urban,

oneinchpunch/Shutterstock.com

Fired DE Shaw MD Prepared To Tell A Judge That His Former Hedge Fund Is A Roiling Den Of Sin (DealBreaker)
You guys remember Daniel Michalow, right? He’s the former DE Shaw managing director who openly yearned for a colleague to call “Sugar Tits” and then took his firing in stride by writing David Shaw a letter that basically alleged DE Shaw to be a non-stop, booze and drug-fueled nerd fuckfest that sometimes manages assets. Yeah, that Daniel Michalow. Well, there’s an update. According to Business Insider, Michalow is not looking to just set let the bridges he has burned lead his way to a settlement package. He’s looking to make a real stink here.

Jim Rogers is the Latest Aging Investing Guru to Launch an ETF Programmed to Trade Like Them (CNBC)
Jim Rogers is the latest investing guru to venture away from active management by attaching his name to an exchange-traded fund. The Rogers AI Global Macro ETF (BIKR) launches Thursday in New York. It’s based on an index that tracks a model Rogers, 75, and his team at Ocean Capital Advisors have created using machine learning to analyze global economic data. The ETF, which primarily follows U.S.-listed single-country ETFs, will rebalance monthly based on that analysis. The fund’s launch follows that of the NYSE Pickens Oil Response ETF (BOON) in February. Noted oil investor T. Boone Pickens‘ firm, BP Capital Advisors, and the New York Stock Exchange created the fund to track both producers and consumers of U.S. oil and gas.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Legendary Investor Bill Miller Talks Amazon (AMZN), Disney (DIS) Takeover3 Stocks That Will Benefit from New Video Game Consoles in 2020Insiders Buying Into the Huge Rallies in Evolus (EOLS), Verastem (VSTM)Top Weekly Insider Buys Include International Flavors & Fragrances Inc...Are Candy Stocks like Mondelez (MDLZ) Doomed by the Rise of Online Grocery...Trump’s Steel and Aluminum Tariffs Will Hurt These 5 Stocks

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.