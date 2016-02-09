Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Coltrane Asset Management, Land & Buildings Investment Management, Tiger Global Management, Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX), Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY), and More

Published on March 15, 2019 at 3:53 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

Tiger Global’s Private Equity Chief to Leave After 13 Years (Bloomberg)
Lee Fixel, head of Tiger Global Management’s private equity business, is leaving the firm after more than a decade to manage his own money. Fixel, who’s a partner at the $26 billion firm, will depart on June 30, Tiger Global said in an email to investors seen by Bloomberg. Scott Shleifer will take over as head of the unit. Fixel, 39, may start his own investment firm, according to the email.

Activist Seeks Seat on Marriott’s Board (The Wall Street Journal)
Activist investor Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC is seeking a seat on the board of Marriott International Inc., according to people familiar with the matter, and believes the world’s biggest hotel company should narrow its brand portfolio among other changes. Land & Buildings, a Connecticut-based activist known for agitating for change at real-estate companies, has a small stake in the hotel chain and earlier this year nominated its founder, Jonathan Litt, to take a seat on Marriott’s board, the people…

Insider Trading Wall Street Trader Panic

Luis Louro / shutterstock.com

P&ID’s Hedge Fund purchase underscores fiscal and monetary risks to Nigeria (NairaMetrics)
A sovereign debt hedge fund is reported to have taken a 25% stake in a gas company with a US$9.0 billion claim against the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN). If successfully applied in US court, the Nigerian Government could be forced to pay the company, P&ID, US$9.0 billion, or otherwise face freezing of US dollars. This begins to raise the question of how the Federal Government of Nigeria could reach a settlement with P&ID or, if the worst comes to the worst, finance a US$9.0 billion liability.

Building a Global Macro Strategy with Hedge Fund Advisor, Julian Brigden (DailyFX.com)
When Julian Brigden speaks, the biggest names in the market listen, and often they take notes. Julian has command of the global macro scene in a way few do or can approach. Julian and Tyler had an in-depth conversation on an ever-expanding career in global-finance where he now leads the macroeconomic research team at Macro Intelligence 2 Partners, LLC that he co-founded in 2011 and Co-Leads Real Vision’s premium offering, Macro Insiders where he was kind enough to generate a discount code for readers.

Hedge Funds Have Loaded Up on FedEx Corporation Stock, Should You, Too? (IncomeInvestors)
Compared to the high-flying tickers in the U.S. stock market, FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) hasn’t been a hot commodity. Over the past 12 months, shares of this Memphis, Tennessee-based global shipping giant tumbled more than 28%. But that doesn’t mean no one’s buying it. According to the latest U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, several hedge funds have loaded up on FedEx stock. For instance, Alexander Mitchell’s Scopus Asset Management LLC increased its position in FedEx Corporation by 326% in the fourth quarter of 2018. Owning 100,000 shares, Scopus Asset Management’s stake in FDX stock is now worth around $17.6 million.

Everyone Loses in This Hedge Fund’s Game of Chicken (Bloomberg)
When no one swerves in a game of chicken, everyone gets hurt. Small investors in Britain will have U.S. hedge funds in their sights after Coltrane Asset Management LP torpedoed a restructuring plan agreed between Interserve Plc and the debt-laden government contractor’s lenders on Friday. A failed attempt to extract more than the paltry equity stake on offer to existing shareholders has left them all with nothing whatsoever.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Edward Lampert, Crispin Odey, CQS Cayman...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Eddie Lampert, Starboard Value LP, Elliott...ValueAct Capital’s CBRE Recommendation Delivers 150% GainHedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Ken Griffin, Argentiere Capital, Elliott...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Warren Buffett, Alan Howard, Nelson Peltz...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Ray Dalio, Nelson Peltz, Weight Watchers...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.