Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Coltrane Asset Management, Land & Buildings Investment Management, Tiger Global Management, Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX), Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY), and More

Tiger Global’s Private Equity Chief to Leave After 13 Years (Bloomberg)

Lee Fixel, head of Tiger Global Management’s private equity business, is leaving the firm after more than a decade to manage his own money. Fixel, who’s a partner at the $26 billion firm, will depart on June 30, Tiger Global said in an email to investors seen by Bloomberg. Scott Shleifer will take over as head of the unit. Fixel, 39, may start his own investment firm, according to the email.

Activist Seeks Seat on Marriott’s Board (The Wall Street Journal)

Activist investor Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC is seeking a seat on the board of Marriott International Inc., according to people familiar with the matter, and believes the world’s biggest hotel company should narrow its brand portfolio among other changes. Land & Buildings, a Connecticut-based activist known for agitating for change at real-estate companies, has a small stake in the hotel chain and earlier this year nominated its founder, Jonathan Litt, to take a seat on Marriott’s board, the people…

P&ID’s Hedge Fund purchase underscores fiscal and monetary risks to Nigeria (NairaMetrics)

A sovereign debt hedge fund is reported to have taken a 25% stake in a gas company with a US$9.0 billion claim against the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN). If successfully applied in US court, the Nigerian Government could be forced to pay the company, P&ID, US$9.0 billion, or otherwise face freezing of US dollars. This begins to raise the question of how the Federal Government of Nigeria could reach a settlement with P&ID or, if the worst comes to the worst, finance a US$9.0 billion liability.

Building a Global Macro Strategy with Hedge Fund Advisor, Julian Brigden (DailyFX.com)

When Julian Brigden speaks, the biggest names in the market listen, and often they take notes. Julian has command of the global macro scene in a way few do or can approach. Julian and Tyler had an in-depth conversation on an ever-expanding career in global-finance where he now leads the macroeconomic research team at Macro Intelligence 2 Partners, LLC that he co-founded in 2011 and Co-Leads Real Vision’s premium offering, Macro Insiders where he was kind enough to generate a discount code for readers.

Hedge Funds Have Loaded Up on FedEx Corporation Stock, Should You, Too? (IncomeInvestors)

Compared to the high-flying tickers in the U.S. stock market, FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) hasn’t been a hot commodity. Over the past 12 months, shares of this Memphis, Tennessee-based global shipping giant tumbled more than 28%. But that doesn’t mean no one’s buying it. According to the latest U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, several hedge funds have loaded up on FedEx stock. For instance, Alexander Mitchell’s Scopus Asset Management LLC increased its position in FedEx Corporation by 326% in the fourth quarter of 2018. Owning 100,000 shares, Scopus Asset Management’s stake in FDX stock is now worth around $17.6 million.

Everyone Loses in This Hedge Fund’s Game of Chicken (Bloomberg)

When no one swerves in a game of chicken, everyone gets hurt. Small investors in Britain will have U.S. hedge funds in their sights after Coltrane Asset Management LP torpedoed a restructuring plan agreed between Interserve Plc and the debt-laden government contractor’s lenders on Friday. A failed attempt to extract more than the paltry equity stake on offer to existing shareholders has left them all with nothing whatsoever.