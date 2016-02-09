Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: BlueMountain Capital Management, Seth Klarman, BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS), Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (TEI), Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR), and More

BlueMountain Hires Four Portfolio Managers to Build Out Relative-Value Focus (Reuters)

NEW YORK (Reuters) – BlueMountain Capital Management on Tuesday said it hired four portfolio managers to build out the hedge fund’s new fixed-income strategy focused on relative-value investments in G7 government bonds, U.S. municipal bonds, agency ABS and emerging market debt. Morgan Alcalay, Evan Boulukos, Phil Hermann and Andrew Seiz have joined the $22 billion New York-based firm and will report to Colin Teichholtz, head of global governments and agency mortgages. Andrew Feldstein, co-founder and chief investment officer of BlueMountain, said investor and regulatory constraints, market fragmentation, large flows and issuance and increased volatility are creating opportunities for relative-value investing.

Seth Klarman Book That Sells for $2,500 Is Now $9.99 on Kindle (Bloomberg)

It’s a price that even the most scrupulous bargain hunters might jump at the chance to pay. Seth Klarman’s “Margin of Safety,” the out-of-print book on value investing so coveted on Wall Street that used copies can sell for thousands of dollars, is now listed on Amazon.com Inc.’s Kindle store for $9.99. After quietly appearing there on July 6, the book has shot to No. 16 on the list of Kindle best-sellers in the business and investing category.

Scaramucci: Political Foray ‘Cost Me a Lot’ (BangorDailyNews.com)

Anthony Scaramucci said there’s a “less than zero” percent chance he’ll return to politics and instead aspires to double the assets at his SkyBridge Capital to $20 billion in the next five years. The hedge fund impresario, who a year ago spent an eventful 10 days as White House communications director, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television that he’s working on new products at SkyBridge that will diversify the company away from its main fund-of-hedge funds product. Those include a commodities product, and a fund that will invest in low-income areas eligible for tax breaks under the new U.S. tax plan, he said.

Navy Capital Appoints Highly Experienced Hedge Fund Executive As President And Chief Financial Officer (PRNewswire.com)

NEW YORK, July 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — Navy Capital, a New York-based hedge fund focused on the rapidly growing global cannabis sector, announced today that it has named Kevin S. Gahwyler as President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Gahwlyer is a highly-accomplished executive with over 25 years of experience building and maintaining scaled investment platforms and operational infrastructure in the hedge fund industry. “We are delighted to welcome Kevin to our growing team at Navy Capital,” said John T. Kaden, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Navy Capital.