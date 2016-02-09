Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Anthony Scaramucci, Oaktree Capital Management, ICF International Inc (ICFI), Unit Corporation (UNT), Central Garden & Pet Co (CENT), and More

Published on July 18, 2019 at 3:40 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

Oaktree Invests USD200m in WHP Global (Hedge Week)
WHP Global (WHP), a new brand management platform led by Chairman & CEO Yehuda Shmidman has launched backed by a USD200 million equity commitment from funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management (Oaktree). WHP was founded to acquire and manage multiple global consumer brands, leveraging a shared platform to unlock competitive advantages at scale and fuel growth for each distinctive brand in its portfolio. The Company plans to deploy up to USD1 billion in capital over the next five years. The Company also today announced its first acquisition with the purchase of global fashion brand Anne Klein from Premier Brands Group. An iconic legacy women’s fashion brand founded in 1968, Anne Klein serves women around the world with classic American style.

Scaramucci Disinvited from Florida Republican Fundraiser for Calling Trump’s Tweets “Racist” (Salon.com)
Anthony Scaramucci, the financier who lasted 11 days as President Donald Trump’s White House communications director before being fired, was disinvited from a Florida Republican fundraiser after he denounced Trump’s “racist and unacceptable” tweets directed at a group of newly-elected congresswomen of color. “He suggested that the president’s comments were racist and that he was becoming a racist. Our board was infuriated,” said Michael A. Barnett, the Palm Beach County GOP chairman, home to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. “We believe the tweets were not racist, the president is not racist and that Scaramucci’s comments were unfair,” Barnett, who is African American, told Politico, which first broke. the story.

Wall Street Stocks Market Insider Trading

Rawpixel / shutterstock.com

Here’s Why Hedge Fund Manager Ray Dalio’s Gold Case May be Wrong (CNBC)
One commodity has proven a golden opportunity in the past week. The price of gold has moved 1% higher against a slight drop for the S&P 500 as investors favored a safety hedge following the stock market’s record run. Gold prices moved even higher Wednesday after billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio picked the commodity as one of his top investments. In a LinkedIn post, he said the asset could act as a defensive play as global markets undergo a “paradigm shift.”

Billionaire Tom Steyer Needs Your Money, or his Campaign is Doomed (San Francisco Chronicle)
Billionaire former hedge fund manager Tom Steyer inadvertently sent a message to potential donors when he promised to spend $100 million on his Democratic presidential campaign: I don’t need your money. The problem is, while Steyer doesn’t need money, he needs donors — 130,000 of them — to qualify for the Democratic National Committee’s Sept. 12 debate in Houston. That’s in addition to support of 2% or more in four national or early-voting-state polls.

Bill Ackman Finds Activist Attention Unappealing (BreakingViews.com)
The hedge fund boss’s $4 bln London-listed fund has incurred investor wrath over its low price and a bond issue. The prescription is activism 101: buy back stock and shake up the board. Ackman, for once a target, may find new sympathy for the defence that he just needs more time.

Agenta Gets New Multi-Asset Fund Off the Ground (Hedge Nordic)
Stockholm (HedgeNordic) – Stockholm-based asset manager Agenta Investment Management launched a multi-asset absolute return fund at the beginning of 2019. Agenta Alternativa Investeringar, a hedge fund that predominantly makes direct and indirect investments in equities and bonds, has now joined the Nordic Hedge Index. Agenta Alternativa Investeringar is a multi-asset absolute return fund with a broad investment mandate, which allows making both direct and indirect investments in listed and unlisted securities in various asset classes. Since launching on the first day of January, the fund has predominantly allocated capital to Nordic bonds, Swedish equities and long/short equity funds. The fund’s investments are predominantly focused in Sweden, but its investment mandate allows investing globally as well.

Hedge Fund Betting on Years of Low Rates Puts 99% Cash in Stocks (Bloomberg)
A hedge fund that’s delivered almost double the returns of the S&P 500 Index this year is going all-in on stocks — at least the safe and stodgy ones. Valley Forge Capital Management, whose $460 million of assets is invested in just nine stocks, has cut its cash holdings to 1%, the lowest in seven years and compared with an average 20% in the fund’s history, according to founder Dev Kantesaria.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Ray Dalio, Kyle Bass, Neil Woodford, Elliott...Verdad Leveraged Company Fund’s Q2 2019 Investor LetterMorphic Asset Management’s Half Year Report – Investing in Companies...Longleaf Partners Fund’s Q2 2019 Investor LetterHedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Bill Ackman, Steven A. Cohen, Tom Steyer...Hedge Fund Investor Letters 2019 Q2

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.