Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hawk Ridge Capital Management’s Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II)

Published on July 5, 2019 at 9:37 am by Nina Zdinjak in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Read the beginning of this article here.

The most valuable position in Hawk Ridge Capital Management’s 13F portfolio was in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) worth $31.04 million, counting 901,855 shares, amassing 6.54% of its equity portfolio. Frontdoor is one of the biggest US providers of home service plans with a large network of pre-qualified contractors. It has a market cap of $3.78 million, while trading at a P/E ratio of 30.26. Year-to-date, its stock gained 66.84%, having a closing price on July 3rd, of $44.18. In its last financial report for Q1 2019, the company reported revenue of $271 million and diluted EPS of $0.15, compared to revenue of $247 million and diluted EPS of $0.16 in the first quarter of 2018.

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) was the fund’s second biggest holding at the end of March, worth $30.95 million, on the basis of 460,389 shares, comprising 6.52% of its 13F portfolio. Etsy is a world popular e-commerce website that sells a variety of vintage and/or handmade items and craft supplies, such as home décor, jewelry, and bags, for example. It has a market cap of $7.73 billion, and it is trading at a P/E ratio 85.71. For Q1 2019, Etsy reported revenue of $169.34 million and diluted EPS of $0.24, compared to revenue of $120.91 million and diluted EPS of $0.10 in the same quarter of 2018. Over the last 12 months, Etsy’s stock gained 43.77%, and on July 3rd it had a closing price of $64.28. On July 1st, Needham & Company LLC initiated overage on the stock placing a price target of $75.00 with a ‘Buy’ rating.

The third largest Hawk Ridge Capital Management’s position at the end of March was in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR), and it was valued $29.95 million, on the account of 207,619 shares outstanding.

Out of 13 new additions to the fund’s portfolio during Q1 2019, the most valuable one was in the only completely integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company, Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH). The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, while trading at a P/E ratio of 277.54. Over the past six months, its stock has gained 23.00%, and on July 3rd it closed with a price of $50.79 per share. Hawk Ridge Capital Management held 381,191 Syneos Health’s shares, which were valued $19.73 million, accounting for 4.15% of its 13F portfolio.

The fund also found Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) an attractive investment opportunity during Q1, purchasing 251,510 of its shares, which carried a value of $13.78 million. This is a global consumer products company and a member of the Russel 1000 Index. Since the beginning of the year, Spectrum Brands Holdings’ shares have gained 23.35%, closing on July 3rd with a price of $53.56. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, and it is trading at a P/E ratio of 2.78.

The third largest addition to its portfolio was Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX), in which the fund established $12.56 million worth a position, by purchasing 852,480 shares outstanding. Garret Motion is a $1.13 billion market cap company that produces turbochargers and similar forced induction systems for a variety of ground vehicles. Year-to-date, its stock is up by 19.84%, having a closing price on July 3rd of $15.16.

 

Disclosure: None

This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (...Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (MLND...Is Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Tucows Inc. (TCX)Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. (ATNI...Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Bill Ackman, Elliot Management, Brevan Howard Asset Management, Automatic Data Processing (ADP), Trade Desk Inc (TTD), and More Mudrick Capital Management’s Return, AUM, and Holdings 25 Gambling Stocks Hedge Funds Are Crazy About in 2019 Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Anthony Scaramucci, Tangency Capital, Vermillion, Inc. (VRML), Xerox Corp (XRX), and More Is There Another Big Acquisition for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on the Horizon? Oaktree Capital Management’s Research Paper (End of June) Askeladden Capital’s Q2 2019 Investor Letter How to Choose the Best Canadian Credit Card in 4 Simple Steps 25 Gambling Stocks Hedge Funds Are Crazy About in 2019 11 Easiest Orthodontic Residency Programs to Get Into
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.