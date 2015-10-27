Global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners, Guggenheim Investments recently published its Q1 2019 Investor Letter – a copy of which you can download below. According to the letter, the company manages around $203 billion in total assets across equity, fixed income, and alternative strategies.
Among other things in the letter, Guggenheim Investments wrote:
“The experience we recount in this quarter’s Fixed-Income Outlook should serve as a preview of what is to come when the cycle ultimately turns. For now, we expect risk assets to enjoy another rally while the Fed stays on hold, but the pause will only allow excesses we have highlighted before to become more pronounced. The defensive positioning we established in the third quarter of 2018 will remain intact, which will enable us to avoid the volatility that characterizes late cycle market behavior and give us the opportunity to pick up undervalued assets when others are being forced to sell.”
You can download a copy of Guggenheim Investments’ Q1 2019 Investor Letter here: