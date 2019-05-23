Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Fund Investor Letters-Hedge Funds-News

Greenwood Investors’ Q1 2019 Investor Letter

Published on May 24, 2019 at 9:02 am by Nina Zdinjak in Hedge Fund Investor Letters,Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Greenwood Investors is a New York-based hedge fund that was founded by a chartered financial analyst, Mr. Steven Wood in 2008. Since its inception, the fund has achieved compounded annualized return of 15.4%. The fund’s investment strategy is value oriented with particular expertise in distressed and special situations equities. Its main interests include Energy, Industrials, Selective Tec, Healthcare, and Telecom. Before launching his own hedge fund, Mr. Steven Wood worked at Kellogg Capital Group, Carr Securities, and Aslan Capital. He earned a BA in Economics, Political Economy, and International Relations from Tulane University. Recently, Greenwood Investors released its Q1 2019 Investor Letter, which you can download below.

“Thursday, May 23, 2019

“It used to be about trying to do something. Now it’s about trying to be someone.” -Margaret Thatcher

Dear GreenWood Investor:

We had a very productive beginning to the year with decent, but not satisfactory returns. As spring approached the northern hemisphere, like good gardeners, we over-planted seeds to ensure a bountiful harvest later. With all value creators, or Builders as we call them, deferred gratification is a key element of significant value creation. Much of our portfolio has delivered solid progress on their transformational paths, and in most cases, the market has barely kept up, or even punished value creation, instead preferring short term profit maximization. We are not only undeterred, but have great excitement about the quarters to come. We relish opportunities where the market is blithely unaware of underlying transformations, as it translates to future positive surprises and alpha. The more significant the gap in expectations, the more significant the alpha generated, in our experience.We have also started generating gamma, which we will discuss in greater detail throughout the year as our plans unfold.”

 

Traditional Global Micro MSCI
8/1/08-12/31/08 -10.9% -33.9%
2009 155.3% 36.6%
2010 28.5% 14.5%
2011 -1.0% -8.0%
2012 -5.6% 16.4%
2013 14.2% 18.0% 23.6%
2014 0.1% 2.0% 3.8%
2015 11.2% 11.8% -2.2%
2016 -2.5% -1.0% 8.4%
2017 27.0% 25.1% 24.0%
2018 -2.8% -2.3% -10.2%
YTD 4/30/19 11.5% 12.0% 16.0%
Cumulative 366.9% 82.3% 94.6%
Annual Compounded Rate 15.4% 9.9% 6.4%

 

You can download a copy of Greenwood Investors’ Q1 2019 Investor Letter here:

2019.05.23-Q1-Letter-Building-Gamma

You can also see the list of our 2019 Q1 investor letters and download them on this page.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Steve Cohen, George Soros, Nelson Peltz...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Elliott Management, Fir Tree Partners,...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Mariner Investment Group, BlueMountain...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Bill Ackman, Tiger Global Management,...30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds in Q1 of 2019Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Tepper, Kyle Bass, ValueAct Capital...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.