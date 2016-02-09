Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds

Greenlight Capital Q2’18 Investor Letter

Published on September 30, 2018 at 5:26 am by M.Nadeem in Hedge Funds
Share Tweet Share Email
Over the past three years, our results have been far worse than we could have imagined, and it’s been a bull market to boot. Yes, we have made some obvious mistakes – the worst of which was not assessing that SunEdison was a fraud in 2015 – but there have been others. A number of years ago one of our investors said Amazon would surpass Apple and become the most valuable company in the world....
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Steven Cohen, Ray Dalio, David Einhorn...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Einhorn, Leon Cooperman, Carl Icahn...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Einhorn, Dan Loeb, Jana Partners...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Och-Ziff Capital Management, David Einhorn...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Einhorn, Paulson & Co., Steve...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: John Rogers, Paul Singer, Harris Associates...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.