Greenhaven Road Partners Fund’s Q1 2019 Investor Letter

“Dear Limited Partners,
The Partners Fund returned approximately +8% in the first quarter. This was below the major U.S.indices. Why? We have onefund that is entirely invested in Europe;another isover 35% invested in Korean equities. We now also have some South African exposure(Desert Lion discussed below). Over time, we should see a divergence from U.S.indices because of the nature of the underlying holdings. We have not recreated the S&P500–our portfolio is intentionally different.
SEEDING ANNOUNCEMENT
–Introducing Desert LionIn the last two letters, I discussed the likelihood that we would seed an investment manager. There are many forms of seed investing. The core of most seed relationships is a sizable limited partner(LP) investment into a fund in exchange for a portion of the economics of the overall fund. To put it another way, in addition to whatever returns one would earn as an LP, a seed investor will also get a portion of the profits that the manager earns from management and incentive fees of the entire fund. If a fund is seeded at launch, there may be no other limited partners yet, in which case owning a portion of the overall fund would have no impact on returns. However ,if the fund attracts other investors, the revenue share contributions can become quite substantial.”
