Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Market Movers-News-Tech

Google Smashes Expectations but Declining Ad Prices and Soaring Costs Smash Stock

Published on February 27, 2019 at 10:52 am by Tim Frederick in Market Movers,News,Tech
Share Tweet Share Email

By many measures, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was a juggernaut during the fourth quarter. Google’s parent company rang in the 2019 year having earned $12.77 per share on net revenue of $31.77 billion over the previous three months. Both figures beat estimates.

By other measures it was a quarter that conjured up investor fear for what future revenue and earnings might look like. Google’s rising costs and weakening ad pricing power spooked investors enough that its high-priced shares dropped by 3% following Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)’s February 4 earnings report. They haven’t regained any momentum since.

Meir Barak, founder of Tradenet, adds: “Now, mid February 2019, that Nasdaq is finally out of bear territory, we’d be able to see what trajectory Alphabet stock takes. One of the top five companies in terms of market cap, the Google parent company never sees its stock trailing too far behind the Nasdaq index.” Barak’s Tradenet Day Trading Academy offers a range of courses on technical analysis and a YouTubeTrading  Channel where he explains some aspects of technical analysis and conducts daily live streams of his trading.

Google Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and the Nasdaq index were sitting on equal gains year-to-date just a week ago. The Nasdaq has now opened a nearly 3.5% gap on the year. Market sentiment is mixed right now and could swing either way on the latest developments. A bombshell U.S/China trade deal coming together would certainly ignite the markets and would likely send Alphabet careening along behind the Nasdaq.

Until then, investors will be looking for signs of which direction Alphabet is headed in terms of its various worrisome Q4 signals.

Costs Rise as Google Pushes Cloud Expansion

Google’s costs rose heavily on two fronts during Q4: cloud computing and traffic acquisition costs (TAC). Alphabet’s TAC hit $7.43 billion during Q4, nearly a $1 billion increase from a year earlier. The market was actually expecting worse news, predicting $7.63 billion. Those costs aren’t getting any cheaper. Apple could raise its TAC fees on Google by 33% in 2019, to $12 billion, according to a Goldman Sachs forecast.

As for cloud, it’s a segment the company has begun aggressively building and remains one of its fastest growing units according to management (though they declined to provide revenue figures). Alphabet’s employee headcount has risen to nearly 99,000 as of the end of 2018, up from 80,000 a year earlier. That growth took place primarily in the cloud division according to CFO Ruth Porat on the Q4 conference call.

Google is increasingly turning to contract workers to offset the costs of its growing workforce. Over half of that workforce consisted of contract workers by the middle of last year, topping 50% for the first time. In addition to cutting costs, temporary hires skirt Google’s lengthy hiring process for direct employees, which can take months. For projects with imminent holes to be plugged, it’s a far more convenient option for the tech giant.

Google’s CPC Rates Dive in 2018

Just in case Apple gouging it through the eyeballs wasn’t enough, Google also has to contend with its own ad rates plummeting last year. Perhaps they need to hire away Apple’s contract negotiator. Google’s cost per click rates fell by 29% last year, including by 9% during the holiday quarter.

Alphabet’s YouTube ad rates are also being threatened by a pedophilia scandal that has galvanized advertisers. Several major YouTube ad buyers like The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), Epic Games, and Grammarly have put a halt to their current ad campaigns.

As we’ve seen with Google’s CPC rates, having a monopoly in your industry doesn’t mean you have complete pricing control. However, it’s not the first scandal of this nature to engulf YouTube and won’t be the last. YouTube’s only real competition in video is Facebook, which has about two-thirds of the reach and just as many problems.

Alphabet’s “Other Bets” Aren’t Paying Off Yet

The collection of odd little companies housed in Alphabet’s “Other Bets” segment is starting to be a big-time drain on the $775 billion holding company’s financial results. The little unit, which includes Google’s self-driving car subsidiary Waymo, managed a modest $154 million in revenue in Q4. That was an 18% year-over-year increase but wasn’t even close to the $187 million estimates.

Far worse was the operating loss of $1.3 billion generated by some of its many members. Among them are health unit Verily, drone delivery unit Wing, and internet balloon unit Loon. There is optimism that Waymo monetization will start to ramp up and Loon struck its first deal this year, selling its custom software to Canadian satellite company Telesat.

The huge operating loss from “Other Bets” pushed Alphabet’s Q4 operating margins down to 21% from 24% a year earlier. And the $8.2 billion in operating income even came with its own caveat: that $1.3 billion of it was from unrealized gain on an investment.

All told, there was a lot bubbling beneath Google’s strong facade of revenue and earnings figures in Q4, and much of it wasn’t great. Whether some of those trends persist or reverse will determine much of the stock’s success in 2019.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Steve Eisman, Carl Icahn, Voce Capital...Fed Chairman Powell Meets Trump for a “Private Dinner”. How Does the Market...Joel Greenblatt’s Gotham Asset Management’s Return, AUM, and Holdings...Is the Market Falling Out of Love With FAANG Stocks?Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Platinum Partners, Elliott Management,...Bodenholm Capital’s Returns, AUM and Holdings

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Platinum Partners, Elliott Management, Brevan Howard, Mattel Inc (MAT), Trueblue Inc (TBI), and More Joel Greenblatt’s Gotham Asset Management’s Return, AUM, and Holdings Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Steve Eisman, Carl Icahn, Voce Capital, New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ), ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN), and More Bodenholm Capital’s Returns, AUM and Holdings Is the Market Falling Out of Love With FAANG Stocks? Fed Chairman Powell Meets Trump for a “Private Dinner”. How Does the Market Digest this Relationship? Boardman Bay Capital Management’s Returns, AUM and Holdings 5 Most Adulterous Countries in Africa 11 Best Countries to Find a Virgin Wife 15 Cheapest Accelerated Nursing Programs in NY and America
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.