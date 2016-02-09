Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Glenview Capital Management’s Stock Pitches At 2018 Sohn Conference

Published on April 27, 2019 at 8:40 am by Nina Zdinjak in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Glenview Capital Management is a New York City-based hedge fund, that was launched 18 years ago by Larry Robbins, who previously worked as a trader for billionaire Leon Cooperman’s Omega Advisors. The fund posted return of 301% after fees and expenses for the first decade of its existence, even though 2008 posed too many difficulties for it to handle, which resulted in it losing around half of its assets in that year. In spite of going down 50% in 2008, Glenview Capital made a fantastic comeback next year, returning an eye-popping 82.7% in 2009. Last year, which created similarly harsh market conditions such as 2008, also challenged Glenview Capital Management, whose largest hedge fund lost 16.2%. The fund held around $11.1 billion in assets on a discretionary basis on March 3, 2017. Today, we want to take a look back at the 2018 Sohn Conference and see how the fund’s best ideas presented there have been performing so far.

At the conference, Larry Robbins recommended these three stocks – Express Scripts, McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK), and CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Larry Robbins devoted an important part of his presentation to Amazon trying to demonstrate why he doesn’t see it as a threat to these companies. In a CNBC Interview published later on, he said that the barriers for Amazon to entry pharmaceutical distribution business are too high. “You need separate custody, pick, pack, and ship facilities around the United States. You can’t commingle opioids or narcotics with other general merchandise goods. You need cold storage through the entire chain. Plus, you need to connect all the suppliers with all the customers. The customers aren’t necessarily Amazon’s consumers, but the customers are places where pharmacy actually happens.”  More details about why Larry Robbins thinks that the idea of Amazon entering the pharmacy world is overblown are in the video below.

Insider Monkey was at the conference, and in spite of Larry Robbins’ good case on Amazon not being a threat to the companies he pitched, we weren’t that excited for its recommendations. We were rather intrigued by a stock pitched by the best performing hedge fund manager among all Sohn presenters, Oleg Nodelman, from EcoR1, and he pitched Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND). After the conference, we recommended this stock to our premium subscribers and then once again in October (when the stock price was still low) in a free sample issue of our monthly newsletter. What happened since then? Well, ESRX returned 30% until its merger with Cigna, while McKesson Corporation (MCK) and CVS Health Corporation (CVS) lost almost 22% and 18%, respectively. What about the stock we liked the most? It turns out, Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) has outperformed all the three, returning 84% since the conference.

GLENVIEW CAPITAL

Our mission is to identify promising (and also terrible) hedge fund stock pitches and share them with our subscribers, which we managed to perform once again. We launched a long activist investing strategy in our monthly newsletter 2 years ago. This strategy’s stock picks returned 61% in 2 short years, vs. a gain of 21% for the S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY).

We have also been very successful at identifying stocks that will decline even in a bull market. We launched our short strategy a little more than 2 years ago and share our short stock picks in our quarterly newsletter. This strategy’s picks lost 27.5% since then, vs. a gain of 25% for the S&P 500 Index. This means our short strategy actually outperformed the market by 52.5 percentage points (let us know if you don’t understand how the outperformance for a short strategy is calculated).

Three weeks ago our monthly newsletter identified another undervalued stock that is expected to increase its earnings by more than 10% annually and trades at only 10 times its 2019 earnings. We expect this stock to return 60% in the next 12-24 months (it already returned 9% in 3 weeks). Email us if you are interested in this stock or subscribe here. We take a closer look at hedge funds like Glenview Capital Management in order to identify their best and worst ideas.

Disclosure: None.

This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Kennametal Inc. (KMT) ?Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Kyle Bass, Pinterest Inc (PINS), ARMOUR...Is J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) ?Is Mednax Inc. (MD) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Kyle Bass, Pinterest Inc (PINS), ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR), Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH), and More Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Methanex Corporation (MEOH) Here is What Artko Capital Thinks About Recro Pharma, Inc. (REPH) CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL): Longleaf Partners Fund Supports Jeff Storey 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.