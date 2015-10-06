Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD): Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up

Published on December 18, 2018 at 6:48 am by Al Green in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge fund managers like David Einhorn, Dan Loeb, or Carl Icahn became billionaires through reaping large profits for their investors, which is why piggybacking their stock picks may provide us with significant returns as well. Many hedge funds, like Paul Singer’s Elliott Management, are pretty secretive, but we can still get some insights by analyzing their quarterly 13F filings. One of the most fertile grounds for large abnormal returns is hedge funds’ most popular small-cap picks, which are not so widely followed and often trade at a discount to their intrinsic value. In this article we will check out hedge fund activity in another small-cap stock: Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD).

Is Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) a buy here? The best stock pickers are in a bullish mood. The number of bullish hedge fund bets improved by 1 lately. Our calculations also showed that GOOD isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 6.3% year to date (through December 3rd) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

CITADEL INVESTMENT GROUP

Let’s go over the latest hedge fund action regarding Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD).

How are hedge funds trading Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 6 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 20% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in GOOD over the last 13 quarters. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds GOOD Positions

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Renaissance Technologies, managed by Jim Simons, holds the number one position in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). Renaissance Technologies has a $47.9 million position in the stock, comprising less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio. Coming in second is Millennium Management, led by Israel Englander, holding a $4.1 million position; less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Some other hedge funds and institutional investors that hold long positions comprise John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors, Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group and Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management.

As aggregate interest increased, key money managers were breaking ground themselves. PEAK6 Capital Management, managed by Matthew Hulsizer, assembled the most valuable position in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). PEAK6 Capital Management had $0 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) but similarly valued. These stocks are TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH), Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE), Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW), and On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble GOOD’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
TPGH 17 208313 -2
LE 14 112517 -2
LLNW 17 43858 -1
ONDK 21 163797 4
Average 17.25 132121 -0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 17.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $132 million. That figure was $55 million in GOOD’s case. On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) is the least popular one with only 14 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) is even less popular than LE. Considering that hedge funds aren’t fond of this stock in relation to other companies analyzed in this article, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and understand why the smart money isn’t behind this stock. This isn’t necessarily bad news. Although it is possible that hedge funds may think the stock is overpriced and view the stock as a short candidate, they may not be very familiar with the bullish thesis. In either case more research is warranted.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Are Selling EnerSys (ENS)Should You Buy Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX)?Should You Buy The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG)?Is Ferro Corporation (FOE) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Should You Buy The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO)?Is Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) A Good Stock To Buy? The Best Monthly Dividend Stocks Insiders are Buying Shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corp (FRAN) & Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) Do Hedge Funds and Insiders Love One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP)? Is Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Gramercy Capital Corp. (GKK): Hedge Funds Are Bearish and Insiders Are Bullish, What Should You Do? 11 Countries With The Worst Modern Music In The World The Top 5 Robo Advisor Apps of 2018 Five Reasons You Need a Day-Trading Mentor
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.