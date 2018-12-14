Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Genpact Limited (G): Hedge Fund Sentiment Unchanged

Published on December 14, 2018 at 10:40 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Most investors tend to think that hedge funds and other asset managers are worthless, as they cannot beat even simple index fund portfolios. In fact, most people expect hedge funds to compete with and outperform the bull market that we have witnessed over the past few years. However, hedge funds are generally partially hedged and aim at delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns rather than following the ups and downs of equity markets hoping that they will outperform the broader market. Our research shows that hedge funds do have great stock picking skills, so let’s take a glance at the smart money sentiment towards Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) shares haven’t seen a lot of action during the third quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 21 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren’t the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds’ perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That’s why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI), Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND), and Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to gather more data points.

If you’d ask most investors, hedge funds are viewed as worthless, old investment vehicles of years past. While there are over 8,000 funds in operation at the moment, We hone in on the elite of this club, about 700 funds. These money managers oversee most of all hedge funds’ total asset base, and by following their matchless picks, Insider Monkey has discovered a few investment strategies that have historically outperformed the S&P 500 index. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy surpassed the S&P 500 index by 6 percentage points per annum since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 24% since February 2017 (through December 3rd) even though the market was up nearly 23% during the same period. We just shared a list of 11 short targets in our latest quarterly update.

D. E. Shaw

Let’s analyze the recent hedge fund action regarding Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Hedge fund activity in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 21 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, no change from the second quarter of 2018. On the other hand, there were a total of 21 hedge funds with a bullish position in G at the beginning of this year. With hedge funds’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

G_dec2018

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw has the number one position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G), worth close to $109.1 million, corresponding to 0.1% of its total 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is Arrowstreet Capital, led by Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell, holding a $98.4 million position; 0.2% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Remaining peers with similar optimism consist of Richard S. Pzena’s Pzena Investment Management, Cliff Asness’s AQR Capital Management and Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP.

Due to the fact that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has faced a decline in interest from the aggregate hedge fund industry, we can see that there lies a certain “tier” of hedge funds that slashed their full holdings in the third quarter. Interestingly, Michael Platt and William Reeves’s BlueCrest Capital Mgmt. cut the biggest investment of the “upper crust” of funds monitored by Insider Monkey, comprising close to $1.4 million in stock. Paul Tudor Jones’s fund, Tudor Investment Corp, also said goodbye to its stock, about $1.2 million worth. These bearish behaviors are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). We will take a look at ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI), Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND), Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX), and Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). This group of stocks’ market caps are similar to G’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ICUI 35 566997 2
LGND 28 544013 6
GNTX 27 312500 1
MUR 23 363595 0
Average 28.25 446776 2.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 28.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $447 million. That figure was $547 million in G’s case. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) is the least popular one with only 23 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) is even less popular than MUR. Considering that hedge funds aren’t fond of this stock in relation to other companies analyzed in this article, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and understand why the smart money isn’t behind this stock. This isn’t necessarily bad news. Although it is possible that hedge funds may think the stock is overpriced and view the stock as a short candidate, they may not be very familiar with the bullish thesis. In either case more research is warranted.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Hedge Funds Are Betting On Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)Hedge Funds Are Betting On Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU)Should You Buy Cott Corporation (COT)?Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Genpact Limited (G) a Good Stock to Buy? Genpact Limited (G): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? CalAmp Corp. (CAMP), Diamond Foods, Inc. (DMND), FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) – Goodbye Quantitative Easing: 6 Stocks for September Towers Watson & Co (TW): Hedge Funds Are Bearish and Insiders Are Undecided, What Should You Do? Genpact Limited (G): Hedge Funds Are Bullish and Insiders Are Undecided, What Should You Do? Should You Avoid Corrections Corp Of America (CXW)? Unilever N.V. (ADR) (UN), Macy’s, Inc. (M), Genpact Limited (G) & The Bank of Nova Scotia (USA) (BNS): Seniors, Take Some Risk! 4 Stocks You Can Buy Today Five Reasons You Need a Day-Trading Mentor 15 Most Important Medical Discoveries of 2018 The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.