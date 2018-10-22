Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Gaia, Inc. (GAIA): Artko Capital Believes in Its Business Concept and Its Value

Published on April 29, 2019 at 4:29 am by Nina Zdinjak in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

In a recently published Artko Capital’s Q1 2019 Investor Letter, which you can track down here, the fund discussed a few companies in its portfolio, among which was Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA). Artko Capital said that it has enthusiasm for the company’s businesses.

Gaia(GAIA) – Our Core Portfolio’s 10% investment in Gaia continued to underperform, down 10% for the quarter. During the 1stquarter earnings call the company announced a shift in strategy moving away from its 1 million subscriber goal by late 2019 at a breakneck 60% subscriber growth rate to a more manageable, profitability focused,30% revenue growth rate, supplanted by price increases and focus on lower cost customer retention(vs high cost acquisition)with expected breakeven profitability by late 2019. The move was meant to placate the market’s concern about Gaia’s cash burn; however, given its sudden shift from a positively upbeat confirmation of previous strategy a few months prior, it had the opposite effect in spooking investors and creating additional uncertainty and stock price volatility.

We are still strong believers in the product and the company business model, as well as its value as a popular content provider with close to 600,000 global subscribers paying $10-12 a month for its admittedly weird but unique content. While we are disappointed at the recent stock performance, we believe that at its current $9 per share price and a $130mm Enterprise Value, that excludes the $30mm to $40mm value of the company’s commercial office building in Colorado, its content library and other hidden assets on the balance sheet,the stock represents a good investment from a risk reward and margin of safety stand point. We have lowered our expectation for 2021 EBIT from $60mm to $30mmand our intermediate term expected price from $60.00to mid $30s. We will cautiously monitor the new strategy rollout;however, we still have significant confidence in the incentivized and experienced management team as well as the significant upside potential in this investment and we look forward to updating you on the progress.

Gaia Inc is a company that offers global digital streaming of science-related videos. It was previously known under the name Gaiam, Inc. Year-to-date, the company’s stock lost 13.43% and on April 26th, it had a closing price of $9.09. The company has a market cap of $162.71 million.

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 8 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -11% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in GAIA over the last 14 quarters. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) was held by Royce & Associates, which reported holding $6.7 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Nantahala Capital Management with a $4.6 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Woodson Capital Management, Renaissance Technologies, and P.A.W. CAPITAL PARTNERS.

GAIA

Disclosure: None.

This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK)Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Gold Fields Limited (GFI)?Is GATX Corporation (GATX) A Good Stock To Buy?Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Inogen Inc (INGN)Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On ASGN Incorporated (ASGN)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Glenview Capital Management’s Stock Pitches At 2018 Sohn Conference Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Kyle Bass, Pinterest Inc (PINS), ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR), Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH), and More Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Methanex Corporation (MEOH) Here is What Artko Capital Thinks About Recro Pharma, Inc. (REPH) 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.