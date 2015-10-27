Freshford Capital Management’s Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II)

Click here to read the beginning of this article.

Freshford Capital Management held the most valuable position at the end of 2018 in Shutterfly Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY), after raising its investment by 62%, the fund held in total 1.37 million shares with a value of $55.04 million. Shutterfly is an internet retailer and manufacturing company specialized in personalized products and communications. It has a market cap of $1.56 billion. Year-to-date, its stock is up 9.00%, having a closing price on May 15th of $45.04.

The second largest holding was in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD), a corporation dedicated to selling gases and chemicals for industrial use. The fund held 301,822 of the stock’s shares, which were valued at $48.31 million. Over the last six months, Air Products & Chemicals’ stock gained 25.12%, and on May 15th it had a closing price of $205.02. Its market cap is of $45.84 billion, and the company is trading at a P/E ratio of 27.14.

Among five new positions was Travelport Worldwide LTD. (NYSE:TVPT), a travel commerce platform that operates in the United States, and internationally, with a market cap of $1.92 million. During the last quarter of 2018, Freshford Capital Management purchased 1.6 million Travelport’s shares worth a value of $24.92 million. Over the last 12 months, the company’s share lost 11.71%, closing on May 15th with a price of $15.30. The stock is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70.

The next important acquisition was Groupon Inc.(NASDAQ:GRPN), the online platform that sells coupons for goods and services at discounted prices, whose 6.37 million shares valued at $20.38 million the fund obtained at the end of 2018. Groupon has a market cap of $2 billion. Year-to-date, the company’s stock gained 6.44% closing on May 15th with a price of $3.47 per share.

Freshford Capital Management showed a boost of enthusiasm in some of its holdings during the Q4 2018. For example, its stake in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP), an IT services provider, was increased by 104% to 2.62 million shares worth $45.19 million. Moreover, a rise of 24% was given to its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) acquiring in that manner a position in the company that counted 278,646 shares worth around $20.01 million. The fund also boosted its investment in Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9% to 937,618 shares valued at $31.93 million. Comcast Corp., a Philadelphia-based telecommunications conglomerate was one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds this Q4 of 2018. It has a market cap of $194.46 billion while trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24. Since the beginning of the year, its stock gained 23.63, closing with a price of $42.49 per share on May 15th.

