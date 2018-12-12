Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up

Published on December 12, 2018 at 10:39 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, therefore imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, smart money investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn’t mean that they don’t have occasional colossal losses; they do (like Peltz’s recent General Electric losses). However, it is still good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, as the current round of 13F filings has just ended, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL).

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) investors should pay attention to an increase in hedge fund sentiment recently. Our calculations also showed that FOSL isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren’t comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in our short portfolio.

D. E. Shaw

We’re going to check out the new hedge fund action regarding Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL).

What does the smart money think about Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 18 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 29% from the second quarter of 2018. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in FOSL over the last 13 quarters. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

FOSL_dec2018

More specifically, D E Shaw was the largest shareholder of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL), with a stake worth $39 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing D E Shaw was Renaissance Technologies, which amassed a stake valued at $35.7 million. Scopia Capital, Gotham Asset Management, and Balyasny Asset Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

As aggregate interest increased, key hedge funds have been driving this bullishness. PDT Partners, managed by Peter Muller, initiated the most valuable position in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL). PDT Partners had $3.8 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group also initiated a $3.5 million position during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new FOSL investors: Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management, Paul Tudor Jones’s Tudor Investment Corp, and Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) but similarly valued. These stocks are Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY), Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN), National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMEX:NHC), and PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). This group of stocks’ market caps match FOSL’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
GTY 8 81650 2
MRTN 14 67126 1
NHC 10 49168 1
PRO 16 115599 8
Average 12 78386 3

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 12 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $78 million. That figure was $122 million in FOSL’s case. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Incandescent Capital Gives Its View on Heritage InsuranceDo Hedge Funds Love Manpowergroup Inc (MAN)?Do Hedge Funds Love Fastenal Company (FAST)?Do Hedge Funds Love Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL)?Hedge Funds Are Buying CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL)Is Customers Bancorp (CUBI) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Were Fossil Group Inc (FOSL)’s 63% Q1 Gains Just the Tip of the Iceberg? Market Movers Today: Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (TTPH), Twilio Inc (TWLO), Genesco Inc. (GCO), Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR), and More Is Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) a Good Stock to Buy? A Look at Five Stocks Trending on Wednesday Following Latest Financial Results NVIDIA, IBM, Movado, and More Have Investors Buzzing This Morning Why These Stocks Are Tumbling Today Why Are These Stocks Deep In the Red Today? The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.