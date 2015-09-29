Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

News

Fitbit, Zynga, Jones Energy, and More: Here’s Why These Stocks Are On The Move

Published on October 31, 2018 at 8:32 pm by Insider Monkey Team in News
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

Seeing as we’re in the middle of earnings season, it’s not surprising that many stocks are on the move. Among the companies making waves today include Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT)Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX)Jones Energy Inc (NYSE:JONE)Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA), and AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI). Let’s analyze further in depth.

For those of you interested in potentially partly diversifying your portfolio with hedge fund picks, check out the Insider Monkey quarterly newsletter (click the link for more details), which was up 121% since inception in May 2014 through the end of August of this year. Hedge funds are often filled with the best and brightest and have more resources than the typical retail investor.

stocks, analysis, market, numbers, business, ticker, trade, money, price, investment, index, chart

Lightspring/Shutterstock.com

Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) shares are up over 10% in after hours after the company reported Q3 results that beat the Street with a surprise adjusted profit of $0.04 per share and sales of $394 million, versus estimates of a loss of a penny per share and sales of $381.21 million. Sales beat thanks in part to Fitbit selling 3.5 million wearable devices, and the company making progress in the smartwatch space. Thanks to sales momentum, Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) is now the number two player in the U.S. after having entered the category slightly over a year ago. Profit guidance for Q4 is for $0.07 per share, versus estimates of $0.06 per share. Among elite funds, Richard Mashaal‘s Rima Senvest Management held a considerable stake, increasing its holdings by 62% quarter over quarter to over 1.2 million shares at the end of June.

In terms of energy company earnings, Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) delivered for its latest period, reporting Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.01 per share on sales of $711 million. Wall Street had been expecting $0.86 per share and $639.68 million, respectively. For FY18, management sees domestic production of 185-190 bmoepd. Hedge fund sentiment around Newfield has been relatively stable, with the number of total top funds we track in the stock falling by just one quarter over quarter to 23 at the end of Q2. We track around 650 elite funds in total. In terms of price action, Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) shares are up around 4% in after hours.

Nano-cap Jones Energy Inc (NYSE:JONE) shares are off 16% in after hours after the company turned in its third quarter earnings report that was a little light on revenue. Sales for the period grew 35.1% year over year but missed the consensus by $0.67 million, coming in at $59.73 million. Adjusted loss per share was $6.77 while average daily net production was 21.8 Mboe/d. In terms of initial Q4 guidance, management expects average daily production of 19,400-20,400 Boe/d. As of September 30, Jones Energy Inc (NYSE:JONE)  ‘continues to explore strategic alternatives and debt reduction initiatives, including the potential divestment of certain noncore assets and further borrowing as permitted under the Company’s indentures.’

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s Why These Five Stocks Are TrendingElectro Scientific Industries, Under Armour, Chegg and More: Why These Stocks...DryShips, Transocean, Clementia, and More: Here’s Why These Stocks Are...What??? Are Hedge Fund Hotels Really Getting Liquidated?Maran Capital 2018Q3 Investor Letter: Clarus Corp, Turning Point BrandsClearbridge Investments Betting On A Shift From Growth and Momentum

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
3 Forgotten Tech Stocks That Aren’t Dead Yet Four Penny Stocks Billionaires Are Invested In Billionaire Investors are Bullish on These 6 Oil Stocks Pandora Media Inc (P) and Zynga Inc (ZNGA) Among Hedge Funds’ Favorite Penny Stocks 25 Big Companies That Accept Bitcoin, Ethereum and Other Cryptocurrencies 13D Filing: Fir Tree and Jones Energy Inc (JONE) 13D Filing: Q Global Capital Management, L.P. and Jones Energy Inc. (JONE) 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt 10 Easiest Road Test Sites in NY and NJ 10 Hottest Selling Products in the USA in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.