First Pacific Advisors Wins Big With Its Nexeo Solutions Inc. (NXEO) Bet

In our quarterly newsletter we provide the list of high conviction stock picks of value hedge funds. Nexeo Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NXEO) is one of the stocks we listed a month ago. Steven Romick’s First Pacific Advisors owns 28.5% of Nexeo Solutions Inc. (NXEO)’s outstanding shares. Another hedge fund that was disproportionately invested in the stock was Park West Asset Management which owned 5.2% of the firm’s outstanding shares.
Nexeo Solutions Inc shares returned 20% over the last month. Most of the gains accrued after Univar Inc. announced its intention to Nexeo Solutionsfor $2 billion ($11.65 a share). Nexeo was previously bought by a company controlled by Wilbur Ross. Here is what Univar’s CEO said about this week’s deal:
“We expect the transaction to be accretive to earnings and cash flow beginning in the first full year post closing and to generate $100 million of annual run rate cost savings by the third year following close and reduce annual capital expenditures by $15 million immediately,”
The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2019. First Pacific Advisors made about $50 million in profits over the last month.
You can check out the details of FPA’s latest 13D filing below:
Ownership Summary Table
|Name
|Sole Voting Power
|Shared Voting Power
|Sole Dispositive Power
|Shared Dispositive Power
|Aggregate Amount Owned Power
|Percent of Class
|First Pacific Advisors
|0
|25,618,557
|0
|25,618,557
|25,618,557
|28.5%
|FPA Crescent Fund, a series of FPA Funds Trust
|0
|21,605,125
|0
|21,605,125
|21,605,125
|24.1%
|FPA Global Opportunity Fund, a series of FPA Hawkeye Fund
|0
|816,923
|0
|816,923
|816,923
|0.9%
|FPA Select Drawdown Fund
|0
|1,775,556
|0
|1,775,556
|1,775,556
|2.0%
|FPA Select Fund
|0
|148,987
|0
|148,987
|148,987
|0.2%
|FPA Value Partners Fund, a series of FPA Hawkeye Fund
|0
|280,167
|0
|280,167
|280,167
|0.3%
|FPA Select Maple Fund
|0
|182,067
|0
|182,067
|182,067
|0.2%
|FPA Select Fund II
|0
|163,339
|0
|163,339
|163,339
|0.2%
|J. Richard Atwood
|0
|25,618,557
|0
|25,618,557
|25,618,557
|28.5%
|Steven T. Romick
|0
|25,618,557
|0
|25,618,557
|25,618,557
|28.5%
|Brian A. Selmo
|0
|25,618,557
|0
|25,618,557
|25,618,557
|28.5%
|Mark Landecker
|0
|25,618,557
|0
|25,618,557
|25,618,557
|28.5%
