Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

EVI Industries, Inc. (EVI): Greenhaven Road Capital is Betting on It in the Long Run

Published on May 7, 2019 at 11:58 pm by Nina Zdinjak in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

In a recently published Greenhaven Road Capital‘s Q1 2019 Investor Letter (download here), the fund reported 16% net return for the quarter, while also sharing its opinion on several stocks it has invested in. Among those stocks was EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSE:EVI), for which Greenhaven Road Capital said the following:

 

“EnviroStar (EVI): This remains a controversial holding that comes in and out of the Top Five as short sellers intermittently attack and beatdown the shares. The company is executing a buy-and-build strategy, acquiring others in the commercial laundry distribution space using a combination of cash and stock to fund the transactions. With shares trading in excess of 15X EBITDA purchasing companies at 5X EBITDA, the numbers can get very attractive. There are two key questions for EVI. The first is: Will corporate costs moderate so that the growing site-level contributions translate into earnings growth and cash flow? It makes sense that they should, as public company costs and a strengthened central office are spread over a greater base of acquisitions. The second question is: Can EnviroStargenerate organic growth at the acquired businesses? The early indications are that they can. According to the company’s filings, site-level organic growth for companies owned over a year was in excess of 5%. EnviroStar has completed more than a dozen acquisitions on favorable terms and has recently lined up a $140M line of credit, which may portend a large acquisition within commercial laundry or an adjacent industry. The CEO, Henry Nahmad, spent eight years doing acquisitions in the HVAC space for the most successful buy-and-build company, Watsco. He also helped build a company in the chemicals space, which is to say that he is not limited to commercial laundry equipment distribution. With almost no debt, operating in a non-cyclical industry with little risk of obsolescence, short sellers are betting on multiple compression. We are betting on continued acquisitions and improving margins. Time will tell.”

EVI Industries, Inc. (EVI): Greenhaven Road Capital is Betting on It in the Long Run

Pixabay/Public Domain

EVI Industries, Inc., previously known as EnviroStar Inc, is a company that distributes dry cleaning and commercial laundry equipment and provides related technical services. Since the beginning of the year, its stock gained 4.76%, having a closing price on May 7th, of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $425.26 million, and it is trading at a P/E ratio of 118.97.

In its last financial report for the last quarter of 2018, Evi Industries reported record revenue of $61 million and diluted EPS of $0.10, compared to revenue of $36.14 million and diluted EPS of $0.13 in the same period of 2017. The company also disclosed gross profit up by 66% to a record $14 million for the three months ended December 31st 2018.

In February this year, EVI Industries complete its acquisition of PAC Industries, another company that offers professional laundry related products and services. This takeover is only one of the first steps EVI Industries is taking to broaden its businesses, focusing on the northeast region.

Disclosure: None.

This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
WCM Investment Management’s Portfolio Update (April 30, 2019)Morris Mark’s Mark Asset Management’s Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II...Is Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Einhorn, Mark Nordlicht, Marcato...Morris Mark’s Mark Asset Management’s Return, AUM, and HoldingsMatch Group, Inc. (MTCH): Blue Hawk Investment Group’s Latest Thoughts...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
WCM Investment Management’s Portfolio Update (April 30, 2019) Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Einhorn, Mark Nordlicht, Marcato Capital, Lion Point Capital, Bridgewater Associates, Biogen Inc (BIIB), Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH), and More Match Group, Inc. (MTCH): Blue Hawk Investment Group’s Latest Thoughts Morris Mark’s Mark Asset Management’s Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) Morris Mark’s Mark Asset Management’s Return, AUM, and Holdings Yacktman Asset Management’s Q1 2019 Investor Letter Blue Hawk Investment Group’s Q1 2019 Investor Letter 25 Cities with the Most Unfaithful Wives 6 Easiest Programming Languages for Middle School Students 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female)
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.