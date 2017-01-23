Edenbrook Capital Paid $3 For Telaria Inc. (TLRA) Selling For $10

Edenbrook Capital paid $3 for Telaria shares and now that the shares are changing hands for $10 each, it is bailing out. The details of its latest filing can be seen below.
Ownership Summary Table
|Name
|Sole Voting Power
|Shared Voting Power
|Sole Dispositive Power
|Shared Dispositive Power
|Aggregate Amount Owned Power
|Percent of Class
|Edenbrook Capital
|0
|3,977,198
|0
|3,977,198
|3,977,198
|8.66 %
|Edenbrook Long Only Value Fund
|0
|3,311,056
|0
|3,311,056
|3,311,056
|7.21%
|Jonathan Brolin
|0
|3,977,198
|0
|3,977,198
|3,977,198
|8.66 %
Page 1 of 7 – SEC Filing
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
SCHEDULE 13D/A
Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Amendment No. 5)
|
Telaria, Inc.
|
(Name of Issuer)
|
Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share
|
(Title of Class of Securities)
|
879181105
|
(CUSIP Number)
|
Jonathan Brolin
Edenbrook Capital, LLC
2 Depot Plaza
Bedford Hills, NY 10507
(914) 239-3117
|
(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)
|
August 28, 2019
|
(Date of Event which Requires Filing of this Statement)
