Donville Kent Asset Management’s Q1 2019 Investor Letter

Donville Kent Asset Management is a Toronto, Ontario-based hedge fund that was founded in 2008 by Jason Donville, the fund’s current President and CEO. Prior to launching his own firm, Jason Donville worked as a Financial Services Anlyst at Sprott Securities and as a Research Director at Credit Suisse First Boston. His professional achievements have been recognized many times as he was ranked in the annual Brendan Woods surveys in insurance, banks, and diversified financial services categories, and was also chosen as the Top Stock Picker in Diversified Financial Services, among others. Jason Donville graduated with a B.A. in Political Science and Government from Royal Military College of Canada and with an M.B.A. in Finance from Ivey Business School at Western University. Recently, Donville Kent Asset Management released its Q1 2019 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download below. In the letter, the fund disclosed year-to-date return for its The Capital Ideas Fund of 12.47%.
“The first quarter of 2019 proved to be one of the best in recent memory, with stock markets around the world returning 8-15%. The Capital Ideas Fund is up 12.47%1 year to date and our annualized return since inception now stands at 17.91%1 versus 6.17%2 for the S&P/TSX Total Return Index. These high returns are a result of a bounce back from a horrible Q4 2018 and, more importantly, reflect a big shift in monetary policy projections.
The Capital Ideas Fund re-opened to new assets as of April 1st, 2019. We have now also started investing in US equities which we believe will give us considerable new investment options and growth opportunities. We provide much more detail and reasoning behind the timing of this decision later in this newsletter. Due to this event, we have been speaking with many current and prospective investors and we have returned from these meetings with a few common questions. One recurring request was from investors who would like updates on both overall sector and portfolio exposure.”
