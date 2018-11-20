Do Hedge Funds Love The Progressive Corporation (PGR)?

Hedge funds and other investment firms that we track manage billions of dollars of their wealthy clients’ money, and needless to say, they are painstakingly thorough when analyzing where to invest this money, as their own wealth also depends on it. Regardless of the various methods used by elite investors like David Tepper and David Abrams, the resources they expend are second-to-none. This is especially valuable when it comes to small-cap stocks, which is where they generate their strongest outperformance, as their resources give them a huge edge when it comes to studying these stocks compared to the average investor, which is why we intently follow their activity in the small-cap space.

Is The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) a great investment today? The smart money is turning less bullish. The number of bullish hedge fund positions fell by 4 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that PGR isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Let’s analyze the fresh hedge fund action surrounding The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

What does the smart money think about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 44 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -8% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in PGR over the last 15 quarters. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies has the biggest position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR), worth close to $521 million, comprising 0.5% of its total 13F portfolio. Coming in second is Citadel Investment Group, managed by Ken Griffin, which holds a $276 million position; 0.1% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Other professional money managers that hold long positions consist of Cliff Asness’s AQR Capital Management, John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors and D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw.

Seeing as The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has faced falling interest from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it’s easy to see that there were a few fund managers who were dropping their positions entirely last quarter. Intriguingly, Israel Englander’s Millennium Management sold off the biggest investment of the “upper crust” of funds monitored by Insider Monkey, comprising about $124.1 million in stock, and Joe DiMenna’s ZWEIG DIMENNA PARTNERS was right behind this move, as the fund dumped about $11.3 million worth. These moves are interesting, as total hedge fund interest dropped by 4 funds last quarter.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). We will take a look at Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR), Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA), Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX), and Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble PGR’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position EMR 44 961297 10 AABA 76 15298507 3 RELX 7 97404 2 APD 34 829383 -2 Average 40.25 4296648 3.25

As you can see these stocks had an average of 40.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $4297 million. That figure was $1918 million in PGR’s case. Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) is the least popular one with only 7 bullish hedge fund positions. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on PGR as the stock returned 11.3% during the same period and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

