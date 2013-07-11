Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Do Hedge Funds Love Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA)?

Published on December 18, 2018 at 11:30 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The fourth quarter was a rough one for most investors, as fears of a rising interest rate environment in the U.S, a trade war with China, and a more or less stagnant Europe, weighed heavily on the minds of investors. Both the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 sank as a result, with the Russell 2000, which is composed of smaller companies, being hit especially hard. This was primarily due to hedge funds, which are big supporters of small-cap stocks, pulling some of their capital out of the volatile markets during this time. Let’s look at how this market volatility affected the sentiment of hedge funds towards Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA), and what that likely means for the prospects of the company and its stock.

Is Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) the right investment to pursue these days? Hedge funds are in a bullish mood. The number of long hedge fund positions rose by 1 recently. Our calculations also showed that syna isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. SYNA was in 17 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. There were 16 hedge funds in our database with SYNA positions at the end of the previous quarter.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 24% through December 3, 2018. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Chuck Royce

We’re going to view the recent hedge fund action surrounding Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

How are hedge funds trading Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 17 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 6% from the second quarter of 2018. By comparison, 17 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in SYNA heading into this year. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with SYNA Positions

Among these funds, Citadel Investment Group held the most valuable stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA), which was worth $51.1 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Fisher Asset Management which amassed $42.9 million worth of shares. Moreover, Royce & Associates, Millennium Management, and Two Sigma Advisors were also bullish on Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Now, key money managers were breaking ground themselves. VIEX Capital Advisors, managed by Eric Singer, established the largest position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). VIEX Capital Advisors had $10.1 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management also made a $0.4 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The only other fund with a new position in the stock is Andrew Feldstein and Stephen Siderow’s Blue Mountain Capital.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) but similarly valued. These stocks are Usa Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC), Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC), ForeScout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT), and iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX). This group of stocks’ market values match SYNA’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
USAC 5 18025 -1
AROC 15 29597 -1
FSCT 16 183943 4
SOXX 2 4285 -2
Average 9.5 58963 0

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 9.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $59 million. That figure was $190 million in SYNA’s case. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) is the least popular one with only 2 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Ferro Corporation (FOE) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Is Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) A Good Stock To Buy?Should You Buy The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG)?Hedge Funds Are Selling EnerSys (ENS)Should You Buy The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO)?Should You Buy Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA) A Good Stock To Buy? Why Are Investors Piling Into These Surging Stocks Today? Is Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA) A Good Stock To Buy? Squashed Takeovers And Positive Test Results Propelling These Stocks Higher Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Apple Inc. (AAPL) Is Back: That’s Great News For These Stocks Is Logitech International SA (USA) (LOGI) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? 11 Countries With The Worst Modern Music In The World The Top 5 Robo Advisor Apps of 2018 Five Reasons You Need a Day-Trading Mentor
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.