Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Do Hedge Funds Love SJW Corp. (SJW)?

Published on December 23, 2018 at 3:28 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 700 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in these filings, which are based on their September 30 holdings, data that is available nowhere else. Should you consider SJW Corp. (NYSE:SJW) for your portfolio? We’ll look to this invaluable collective wisdom for the answer.

Is SJW Corp. (NYSE:SJW) a buy, sell, or hold? Hedge funds are reducing their bets on the stock. The number of bullish hedge fund positions were cut by 1 lately. Our calculations also showed that sjw isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 6.3% year to date (through December 3rd) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Mario Gabelli

We’re going to review the fresh hedge fund action encompassing SJW Corp. (NYSE:SJW).

How have hedgies been trading SJW Corp. (NYSE:SJW)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -8% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 10 hedge funds with a bullish position in SJW at the beginning of this year. With the smart money’s positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an “upper tier” of key hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with SJW Positions

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies has the largest position in SJW Corp. (NYSE:SJW), worth close to $38.4 million, comprising less than 0.1%% of its total 13F portfolio. Coming in second is Royce & Associates, led by Chuck Royce, holding a $20.2 million position; the fund has 0.1% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Other professional money managers that are bullish contain Mario Gabelli’s GAMCO Investors, Israel Englander’s Millennium Management and Cliff Asness’s AQR Capital Management.

Since SJW Corp. (NYSE:SJW) has faced a decline in interest from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s safe to say that there is a sect of fund managers who sold off their entire stakes by the end of the third quarter. At the top of the heap, Alec Litowitz and Ross Laser’s Magnetar Capital said goodbye to the largest stake of all the hedgies monitored by Insider Monkey, valued at an estimated $16 million in stock. Andrew Feldstein and Stephen Siderow’s fund, Blue Mountain Capital, also sold off its stock, about $0.7 million worth. These transactions are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 1 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TLRD), ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB), Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT), and NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). This group of stocks’ market caps resemble SJW’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
TLRD 23 103039 -1
ARCB 14 77690 -2
ECYT 27 540428 9
NEO 17 26803 4
Average 20.25 186990 2.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 20.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $187 million. That figure was $79 million in SJW’s case. Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) is the least popular one with only 14 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) is even less popular than ARCB. Considering that hedge funds aren’t fond of this stock in relation to other companies analyzed in this article, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and understand why the smart money isn’t behind this stock. This isn’t necessarily bad news. Although it is possible that hedge funds may think the stock is overpriced and view the stock as a short candidate, they may not be very familiar with the bullish thesis. In either case more research is warranted.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Are Betting On Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Hecla Mining Company (HL) AnymoreDo Hedge Funds Love Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC)?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI)Is Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) A Good Stock To Buy?FutureFuel Corp. (FF): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
50 Best Utility Dividend Stocks To Invest In Dividend Kings List For 2017 Is It Time To Consider SJW Group (SJW)? Five Water Stocks That Hedge Funds Like Five Water Stocks Hedge Funds Are Betting On SJW Corp (SJW): Billionaire Mario Gabelli’s GAMCO Investors Slightly Decreases Stake Top Five Hydrocommerce Picks of Summit Global Management 11 Best Inexpensive Bourbons Under $25 That Don’t Taste Cheap 10 Best Vacation Spots for Singles in Their 40’s 15 Highest Paid YouTubers of 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.