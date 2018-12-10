Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Do Hedge Funds Love Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)?

Published on December 11, 2018 at 2:29 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Our extensive research has shown that imitating the smart money can generate significant returns for retail investors, which is why we track more than 700 prominent money managers and analyze their quarterly 13F filings. The stocks that are heavily bought by hedge funds historically outperformed the market, though there is no shortage of high profile failures like hedge funds’ recent losses in Facebook. Let’s take a closer look at what the funds we track think about Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) in this article.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) shareholders have witnessed an increase in enthusiasm from smart money of late. Our calculations also showed that oas isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In today’s marketplace there are a multitude of indicators market participants use to grade stocks. A couple of the most innovative indicators are hedge fund and insider trading sentiment. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the top fund managers can outclass the market by a superb margin (see the details here).

MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT

Let’s check out the recent hedge fund action surrounding Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS).

Hedge fund activity in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 33 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 22% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 31 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in OAS heading into this year. With hedgies’ capital changing hands, there exists an “upper tier” of key hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with OAS Positions

According to Insider Monkey’s hedge fund database, GMT Capital, managed by Thomas E. Claugus, holds the number one position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). GMT Capital has a $203.4 million position in the stock, comprising 5.3% of its 13F portfolio. Coming in second is Ken Griffin of Citadel Investment Group, with a $167.4 million position; the fund has 0.1% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Remaining professional money managers that hold long positions contain Israel Englander’s Millennium Management, John Labanowski’s Brenham Capital Management and Daniel Arbess’s Perella Weinberg Partners.

As industrywide interest jumped, key money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. Key Square Capital Management, managed by Scott Bessent, established the most outsized position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Key Square Capital Management had $13.6 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Clint Carlson’s Carlson Capital also initiated a $12.2 million position during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new OAS investors: Guy Shahar’s DSAM Partners, Mike Vranos’s Ellington, and Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). We will take a look at Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC), Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC), Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO), and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO). This group of stocks’ market valuations are closest to OAS’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
PPC 16 105876 2
TDC 23 254471 2
MDSO 14 136899 3
AGIO 22 372204 -1
Average 18.75 217363 1.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 18.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $217 million. That figure was $940 million in OAS’s case. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) is the least popular one with only 14 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Should You Buy Match Group, Inc. (MTCH)?Should You Buy Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)?Should You Buy Kohl’s Corporation (KSS)?Is Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) A Good Stock To Buy?Do Hedge Funds Love LogMeIn Inc (LOGM)?Is Wayfair Inc (W) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Brenham Capital Management and Brenner West Capital Partners Are Closing; Will These Stocks Drop? Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS), ENSCO PLC (ESV): Eyes on Oil as Saudi Arabia Purportedly Considering Alternatives to IPO for Saudi Aramco Traders Are Loving Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) More Than its Closest Peer Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) Lantheus Holdings, Aurinia, Whiting, Oasis, and More: What is Going on With These Five Falling Stocks? Cluster of Insider Selling at High-Yield REIT and Other Noteworthy Insider Trading 5 Best Small-Caps To Buy According To This Billionaire Here is What Hedge Funds Think about Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.