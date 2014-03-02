Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Do Hedge Funds Love New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)?

Published on December 7, 2018 at 1:53 am by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Investing in small cap stocks has historically been a way to outperform the market, as small cap companies typically grow faster on average than the blue chips. That outperformance comes with a price, however, as there are occasional periods of higher volatility. The one and a half month time period since the end of the third quarter is one of those periods, as the Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) has underperformed the larger S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by about 4 percentage points. Given that the funds we track tend to have a disproportionate amount of their portfolios in smaller cap stocks, they have seen some volatility in their portfolios too. Actually their moves are potentially one of the factors that contributed to this volatility. In this article, we use our extensive database of hedge fund holdings to find out what the smart money thinks of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ).

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) investors should pay attention to a decrease in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds in recent months. Our calculations also showed that NRZ isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to the beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 24% through December 3, 2018. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES

Let’s take a glance at the fresh hedge fund action surrounding New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ).

What have hedge funds been doing with New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -16% from the second quarter of 2018. By comparison, 24 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in NRZ heading into this year. With hedge funds’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

NRZ_dec2018

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, Kingstown Capital Management, managed by Michael Blitzer, holds the most valuable position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ). Kingstown Capital Management has a $53.5 million position in the stock, comprising 7.1% of its 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is Jim Simons of Renaissance Technologies, with a $33.9 million position; less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Some other hedge funds and institutional investors that hold long positions contain Israel Englander’s Millennium Management, and Andy Redleaf’s Whitebox Advisors.

Because New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) has faced falling interest from the smart money, it’s easy to see that there is a sect of money managers who were dropping their full holdings by the end of the third quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP dropped the largest investment of the “upper crust” of funds watched by Insider Monkey, comprising about $7 million in stock. Eric Edidin and Josh Lobel’s fund, Archer Capital Management, also said goodbye to its stock, about $4.4 million worth. These moves are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 3 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) but similarly valued. These stocks are USG Corporation (NYSE:USG), Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW), Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV), and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI). This group of stocks’ market values are similar to NRZ’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
USG 21 2111110 0
CW 22 362531 1
CDEV 21 418805 2
OLLI 17 145804 2
Average 20.25 760 1.25

As you can see these stocks had an average of 20.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $760 million. That figure was $115 million in NRZ’s case. Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) is the least popular one with only 17 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) is even less popular than OLLI. Considering that hedge funds aren’t fond of this stock in relation to other companies analyzed in this article, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and understand why the smart money isn’t behind this stock. This isn’t necessarily bad news. Although it is possible that hedge funds may think the stock is overpriced and view the stock as a short candidate, they may not be very familiar with the bullish thesis. In either case more research is warranted.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Nordson Corporation (NDSN)Hedge Funds Are Selling Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (PRTK)Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)Is Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Is OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN) A Good Stock To Buy?Is PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ): Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up Dow Chemical (DOW), Chimera Investment (CIM) Among Billionaire Leon Cooperman’s Favorite Dividend Stocks 10 Ultra-High Dividend Small-Cap Stocks You Should Know About, Part 1 5 Ultra-High Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds Are Betting On Hedge Funds Are Selling New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) 5 Ultra-High Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds Are Betting On Omega Advisors Raises its Stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.