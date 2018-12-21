Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Do Hedge Funds Love Mobile Mini Inc (MINI)?

Published on December 22, 2018 at 1:19 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge Funds and other institutional investors have just completed filing their 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing their equity portfolios as of the end of September. At Insider Monkey, we follow over 700 of the best-performing investors and by analyzing their 13F filings, we can determine the stocks that they are collectively bullish on. One of their picks is Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI), so let’s take a closer look at the sentiment that surrounds it in the current quarter.

Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) was in 13 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018. MINI investors should pay attention to an increase in enthusiasm from smart money lately. There were 11 hedge funds in our database with MINI positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that mini isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 6.3% year to date (through December 3rd) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT

We’re going to review the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI).

What have hedge funds been doing with Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 18% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards MINI over the last 13 quarters. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with MINI Positions

More specifically, Fisher Asset Management was the largest shareholder of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI), with a stake worth $26.2 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Fisher Asset Management was Royce & Associates, which amassed a stake valued at $11.3 million. Daruma Asset Management, D E Shaw, and Millennium Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Consequently, key money managers have been driving this bullishness. Daruma Asset Management, managed by Mariko Gordon, initiated the most valuable position in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI). Daruma Asset Management had $9.8 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group also made a $0.9 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new MINI positions are Peter Muller’s PDT Partners, Brandon Haley’s Holocene Advisors, and Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI). We will take a look at Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH), Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA), Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR), and Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble MINI’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
PBH 14 99230 2
SAIA 15 72013 3
SIR 17 63631 5
SCL 10 48107 0
Average 14 70745 2.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 14 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $71 million. That figure was $55 million in MINI’s case. Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) is the least popular one with only 10 bullish hedge fund positions. Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard SIR might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Is HudBay Minerals Inc Ord Shs (HBM) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) Anymore...Is Ichor Holdings (ICHR) A Good Stock To Buy?Is II-VI, Inc. (IIVI) A Good Stock To Buy?Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF)Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) A Good Stock To Buy? Insider Buying Metric Points To Strong Future Prospects At These 3 Companies Is Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) A Good Stock To Buy? ViaSat Inc. (VSAT), Mobile Mini Inc (MINI), Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR): SG Capital Management Loves Small-Caps Hedge Funds Are Betting On Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) 11 Best Inexpensive Bourbons Under $25 That Don’t Taste Cheap 10 Best Vacation Spots for Singles in Their 40’s 15 Highest Paid YouTubers of 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.