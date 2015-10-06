Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Do Hedge Funds Love Logitech International SA (LOGI)?

Published on December 17, 2018 at 12:25 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

World-class money managers like Ken Griffin and Barry Rosenstein only invest their wealthy clients’ money after undertaking a rigorous examination of any potential stock. They are particularly successful in this regard when it comes to small-cap stocks, which their peerless research gives them a big information advantage on when it comes to judging their worth. It’s not surprising then that they generate their biggest returns from these stocks and invest more of their money in these stocks on average than other investors. It’s also not surprising then that we pay close attention to these picks ourselves and have built a market-beating investment strategy around them.

Is Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) a good investment right now? Investors who are in the know are betting on the stock. The number of long hedge fund positions advanced by 3 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that logi isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 6.3% year to date (through December 3rd) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Andrew Feldstein and Stephen Siderow, Blue Mountain Capital, BlueMountain Capital

We’re going to analyze the recent hedge fund action surrounding Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI).

How have hedgies been trading Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 19 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 19% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in LOGI over the last 13 quarters. With hedge funds’ sentiment swirling, there exists an “upper tier” of notable hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with LOGI Positions

Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable stake in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI), which was worth $117.8 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Arrowstreet Capital which amassed $62 million worth of shares. Moreover, Two Sigma Advisors, Blue Mountain Capital, and Columbus Circle Investors were also bullish on Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As aggregate interest increased, key money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. Millennium Management, managed by Israel Englander, initiated the most outsized position in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI). Millennium Management had $5.8 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management also initiated a $1.8 million position during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new LOGI investors: Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management and Gavin Saitowitz and Cisco J. del Valle’s Springbok Capital.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) but similarly valued. These stocks are Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX), Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC), Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB), and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF). This group of stocks’ market caps resemble LOGI’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
NTNX 39 652637 5
ARCC 25 285375 2
HUBB 27 780075 5
JEF 39 724586 5
Average 32.5 610668 4.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 32.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $611 million. That figure was $286 million in LOGI’s case. Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) is the least popular one with only 25 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) is even less popular than ARCC. Considering that hedge funds aren’t fond of this stock in relation to other companies analyzed in this article, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and understand why the smart money isn’t behind this stock. This isn’t necessarily bad news. Although it is possible that hedge funds may think the stock is overpriced and view the stock as a short candidate, they may not be very familiar with the bullish thesis. In either case more research is warranted.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Hedge Funds Are Selling MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)Should You Buy Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA)?Hedge Funds Are Dumping ITT Inc. (ITT)Hedge Funds Are Selling Cameco Corporation (CCJ)Natus Medical Inc (BABY): Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Should You Buy Logitech International SA (USA) (LOGI)? Three Strong Performing Companies See Corporate Insiders Unloading Company Stock & Insider Buying at Two Finance-Related Companies Thursday’s White-Hot Stocks: Evoke Pharma, GrubHub, Logitech, More Hedge Funds Are Selling Logitech International SA (USA) (LOGI) Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Is Logitech International SA (USA) (LOGI) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFII): Insiders Aren’t Crazy About It But Hedge Funds Love It 11 Countries With The Worst Modern Music In The World The Top 5 Robo Advisor Apps of 2018 Five Reasons You Need a Day-Trading Mentor
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.