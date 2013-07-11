Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Do Hedge Funds Love Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (KTOS)?

Published on December 22, 2018 at 12:29 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Out of thousands of stocks that are currently traded on the market, it is difficult to determine those that can really generate strong returns. Hedge funds and institutional investors spend millions of dollars on analysts with MBAs and PhDs, who are industry experts and well connected to other industry and media insiders on top of that. Individual investors can piggyback the hedge funds employing these talents and can benefit from their vast resources and knowledge in that way. We analyze quarterly 13F filings of over 700 hedge funds and, by looking at the smart money sentiment that surrounds a stock, we can determine whether it has potential to beat the market over the long-term. Therefore, let’s take a closer look at what smart money thinks about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) shareholders have witnessed an increase in hedge fund interest of late. KTOS was in 13 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018. There were 12 hedge funds in our database with KTOS positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that ktos isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 24% through December 3, 2018. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Chuck Royce

Let’s go over the recent hedge fund action regarding Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS).

What does the smart money think about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 8% from the second quarter of 2018. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards KTOS over the last 13 quarters. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with KTOS Positions

More specifically, Daruma Asset Management was the largest shareholder of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS), with a stake worth $46.2 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Daruma Asset Management was Royce & Associates, which amassed a stake valued at $28.2 million. Millennium Management, SG Capital Management, and Impala Asset Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

As aggregate interest increased, key hedge funds have jumped into Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) headfirst. Driehaus Capital, managed by Richard Driehaus, established the biggest position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS). Driehaus Capital had $9.7 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management also initiated a $1.2 million position during the quarter.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Oclaro, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCLR), Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM), BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI), and Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT). This group of stocks’ market caps are closest to KTOS’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
OCLR 22 137595 3
OXM 13 70925 0
BJRI 20 195394 4
EDIT 17 148184 0
Average 18 138025 1.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 18 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $138 million. That figure was $133 million in KTOS’s case. Oclaro, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCLR) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) is the least popular one with only 13 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) is even less popular than OXM. Considering that hedge funds aren’t fond of this stock in relation to other companies analyzed in this article, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and understand why the smart money isn’t behind this stock. This isn’t necessarily bad news. Although it is possible that hedge funds may think the stock is overpriced and view the stock as a short candidate, they may not be very familiar with the bullish thesis. In either case more research is warranted.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) Anymore...Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF)Hedge Funds Are Snapping UpIs HudBay Minerals Inc Ord Shs (HBM) A Good Stock To Buy?Is II-VI, Inc. (IIVI) A Good Stock To Buy?Is Ichor Holdings (ICHR) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Insider Buying Says Travelport (TVPT), Yext (YEXT), and Kratos (KTOS) Are Undervalued Is Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (KTOS) A Good Stock to Buy? Here’s Why Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Kratos Defense, Rogers Communications, and Two Other Stocks Are on Investors’ Radars Today The CEO’s of Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) and Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Discard Shares, Plus Insider Buying at 3 Other Companies Why Coherus Biosciences, Hortonworks and 3 Other Stocks Are Posting Big Gains Today Five Defense Stocks to Buy Right Now Is Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (KTOS) A Good Stock To Buy? 11 Best Inexpensive Bourbons Under $25 That Don’t Taste Cheap 10 Best Vacation Spots for Singles in Their 40’s 15 Highest Paid YouTubers of 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.