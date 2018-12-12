Do Hedge Funds Love Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)?

Hedge funds and other investment firms run by legendary investors like Israel Englander and Ray Dalio are entrusted to manage billions of dollars of accredited investors’ money because they are without peer in the resources they use to identify the best investments for their chosen investment horizon. Moreover, they are more willing to invest a greater amount of their resources in small-cap stocks than big brokerage houses, and this is often where they generate their outperformance, which is why we pay particular attention to their best ideas in this space.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) shares haven’t seen a lot of action during the third quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 26 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. At the end of this article we will also compare HBAN to other stocks including National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV), ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD), and Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) to get a better sense of its popularity.

Our research has shown that hedge funds' small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years.

Let’s review the latest hedge fund action encompassing Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Hedge fund activity in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 26 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, no change from the previous quarter. By comparison, 32 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in HBAN heading into this year. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Adage Capital Management was the largest shareholder of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN), with a stake worth $67.7 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Adage Capital Management was Stelliam Investment Management, which amassed a stake valued at $35.8 million. EJF Capital, White Elm Capital, and Elizabeth Park Capital Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Judging by the fact that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has witnessed a decline in interest from the smart money, logic holds that there is a sect of hedgies that elected to cut their full holdings heading into Q3. It’s worth mentioning that Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies sold off the largest investment of all the hedgies followed by Insider Monkey, comprising an estimated $13.7 million in stock. John Overdeck and David Siegel’s fund, Two Sigma Advisors, also sold off its stock, about $9.9 million worth. These moves are interesting, as total hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) but similarly valued. These stocks are National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV), ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD), Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV), and Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS). All of these stocks’ market caps match HBAN’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position NOV 22 639635 8 RMD 24 488694 5 VIV 13 86839 4 ESS 16 406511 -7 Average 18.75 405420 2.5

As you can see these stocks had an average of 18.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $405 million. That figure was $261 million in HBAN’s case. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) is the least popular one with only 13 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

