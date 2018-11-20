Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Do Hedge Funds Love Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY)?

Published on December 12, 2018 at 12:06 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) a good bet right now? We like to analyze hedge fund sentiment before doing days of in-depth research. We do so because hedge funds and other elite investors have numerous Ivy league graduates, expert network advisers, and supply chain tipsters working or consulting for them. There is not a shortage of news stories covering failed hedge fund investments and it is a fact that hedge funds’ picks don’t beat the market 100% of the time, but their consensus picks have historically done very well and have outperformed the market after adjusting for risk.

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has seen a decrease in support from the world’s most elite money managers recently. DY was in 23 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. There were 26 hedge funds in our database with DY positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that DY isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 24% through December 3, 2018. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

David Keidan of Buckingham Capital

We’re going to take a glance at the recent hedge fund action surrounding Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Hedge fund activity in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

At Q3’s end, a total of 23 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -12% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in DY over the last 13 quarters. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

DY_dec2018

Among these funds, PAR Capital Management held the most valuable stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY), which was worth $100.1 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was ACK Asset Management which amassed $25.6 million worth of shares. Moreover, Black-and-White Capital, 1060 Capital Management, and Buckingham Capital Management were also bullish on Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Because Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has experienced declining sentiment from the smart money, it’s easy to see that there lies a certain “tier” of money managers that slashed their full holdings last quarter. Interestingly, Ross Margolies’s Stelliam Investment Management dropped the largest investment of the 700 funds tracked by Insider Monkey, valued at about $44.3 million in stock. James Dinan’s fund, York Capital Management, also dropped its stock, about $40.7 million worth. These moves are interesting, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 3 funds last quarter.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). These stocks are Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN), Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP), Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN), and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC). All of these stocks’ market caps are similar to DY’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
XLRN 27 441031 3
NEP 12 56818 5
SUPN 14 59831 -3
AMC 21 159127 7
Average 18.5 179202 3

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 18.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $179 million. That figure was $212 million in DY’s case. Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) is the least popular one with only 12 bullish hedge fund positions. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard XLRN might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Are Buying CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL)Incandescent Capital Gives Its View on Heritage InsuranceIs Customers Bancorp (CUBI) A Good Stock To Buy?Do Hedge Funds Love Manpowergroup Inc (MAN)?Do Hedge Funds Love Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL)?Do Hedge Funds Love Fastenal Company (FAST)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Alcoa Inc. (AA) Registers Insider Buying after Kicking Off Q2 Earnings Season; Plus Insider Trading at Four Other Companies Insiders Are Unloading Shares at These 3 Companies Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up ACK Asset Management’s Favorite Industrial Stocks Billionaire James Dinan’s Top Small-Cap Picks: Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY), Eaton Vance Corp (EV), Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) Dycom Industries (DY), FedEx Corporation (FDX) Among 12th Street Asset Management’s Top Picks at the End of Q1 The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.