Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Do Hedge Funds Love Black Hills Corporation (BKH)?

Published on December 16, 2018 at 11:01 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

As we already know from media reports and hedge fund investor letters, many hedge funds lost money in October, blaming macroeconomic conditions and unpredictable events that hit several sectors, with healthcare among them. Nevertheless, most investors decided to stick to their bullish theses and their long-term focus allows us to profit from the recent declines. In particular, let’s take a look at what hedge funds think about Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) in this article.

Is Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) going to take off soon? Money managers are getting more bullish. The number of long hedge fund bets rose by 5 recently. Our calculations also showed that BKH isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. BKH was in 19 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. There were 14 hedge funds in our database with BKH positions at the end of the previous quarter.

In the financial world there are many gauges stock market investors use to assess stocks. A duo of the best gauges are hedge fund and insider trading interest. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top money managers can outpace the broader indices by a solid amount (see the details here).

GAMCO Investors, Mario Gabelli

We’re going to take a glance at the latest hedge fund action regarding Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH).

Hedge fund activity in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH)

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 19 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 36% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in BKH over the last 13 quarters. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

BKH_dec2018

The largest stake in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) was held by Adage Capital Management, which reported holding $66.8 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by D E Shaw with a $50.1 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included GAMCO Investors, Millennium Management, and Blackstart Capital.

Now, key money managers have jumped into Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) headfirst. Shelter Harbor Advisors, managed by Peter J. Hark, established the most outsized position in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Shelter Harbor Advisors had $2.9 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Matthew Tewksbury’s Stevens Capital Management also made a $2.2 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new BKH positions are Michael Platt and William Reeves’s BlueCrest Capital Mgmt., Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management, and Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) but similarly valued. These stocks are Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR), Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS), Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC), and Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW). This group of stocks’ market valuations are similar to BKH’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
RRR 21 465749 -1
FOCS 12 380308 12
GHC 17 587023 -5
KW 12 461812 3
Average 15.5 473723 2.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 15.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $474 million. That figure was $192 million in BKH’s case. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand 0 is the least popular one with only 12 bullish hedge fund positions. Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard RRR might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) A Good Stock To Buy?Do Hedge Funds Love Magellan Health Inc (MGLN)?Hedge Funds Are Betting On Colfax Corporation (CFX)Central Garden & Pet Co (CENT)Hedge Funds Are Snapping UpCharles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL): Are Hedge Funds Right...Is Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Adage Capital Has $88.8 Million Invested in This Energy Stock 25 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement 14 Dividend Growth Stocks Rewarding Shareholders With A Raise Is Black Hills Corp (BKH) Going to Burn Investors? More Smart Money Investors Buying Black Hills Corp (BKH) Jet Capital Investors Betting Against Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) In Favor Of These Two Energy Stocks Liberty Interactive Corp (LINTA), NextEra Energy Inc (NEE), Black Hills Corp (BKH): Matthew Mark’s Top Stock Picks 11 Countries With The Worst Modern Music In The World The Top 5 Robo Advisor Apps of 2018 Five Reasons You Need a Day-Trading Mentor
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.