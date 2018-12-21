Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Do Hedge Funds Love ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)?

Published on December 23, 2018 at 11:55 am by Al Green in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend hours of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don’t always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML).

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) was in 13 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. ASML investors should be aware of an increase in support from the world’s most elite money managers in recent months. There were 12 hedge funds in our database with ASML positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that ASML isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Today there are numerous indicators market participants employ to evaluate stocks. Two of the most underrated indicators are hedge fund and insider trading signals. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top investment managers can trounce the S&P 500 by a very impressive amount (see the details here).

Ken Fisher FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT

We’re going to take a look at the new hedge fund action surrounding ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML).

Hedge fund activity in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 8% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 18 hedge funds with a bullish position in ASML at the beginning of this year. With the smart money’s sentiment swirling, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds With APAM Positions

More specifically, Fisher Asset Management was the largest shareholder of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML), with a stake worth $434.7 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Fisher Asset Management was D E Shaw, which amassed a stake valued at $34.9 million. Citadel Investment Group, Citadel Investment Group, and Balyasny Asset Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Now, key money managers have been driving this bullishness. HBK Investments, managed by David Costen Haley, initiated the most valuable position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML). HBK Investments had $2.1 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Michael Platt and William Reeves’s BlueCrest Capital Mgmt. also initiated a $1 million position during the quarter. The only other fund with a new position in the stock is Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) but similarly valued. These stocks are CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS), Baidu.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU), NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE), and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble ASML’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
CVS 49 1926232 2
BIDU 53 4052257 -14
NEE 32 1164363 1
PBR 28 2056204 0
Average 40.5 2299764 -2.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 40.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $2.30 billion. That figure was $525 million in ASML’s case. Baidu.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is the least popular one with only 28 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) is even less popular than PBR. Considering that hedge funds aren’t fond of this stock in relation to other companies analyzed in this article, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and understand why the smart money isn’t behind this stock. This isn’t necessarily bad news. Although it is possible that hedge funds may think the stock is overpriced and view the stock as a short candidate, they may not be very familiar with the bullish thesis. In either case more research is warranted.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI)FutureFuel Corp. (FF): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Do Hedge Funds Love Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC)?Is Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Hecla Mining Company (HL) AnymoreHedge Funds Are Betting On Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is ASML Holding NV (ADR) (ASML) A Good Stock To Buy? Why Disney, Devon and Three Other Stocks Are in Spotlight Today Why Are These Stocks on the Move Today? Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About ASML Holding N.V. (ADR) (ASML) Anymore ASML Holding N.V. (ADR) (ASML) Posts Strong Q2 Results, Guides Higher What Hedge Funds Think About ASML Holding N.V. (ADR) (ASML) Is Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? 11 Best Inexpensive Bourbons Under $25 That Don’t Taste Cheap 10 Best Vacation Spots for Singles in Their 40’s 15 Highest Paid YouTubers of 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.