Do Hedge Funds Love Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)?

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) was in 18 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. ARE investors should be aware of a decrease in support from the world’s most elite money managers in recent months. There were 23 hedge funds in our database with ARE holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that are isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

We’re going to go over the recent hedge fund action surrounding Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE).

How are hedge funds trading Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 18 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -22% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards ARE over the last 13 quarters. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) was held by Balyasny Asset Management, which reported holding $90.4 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Citadel Investment Group with a $78.4 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Millennium Management, Echo Street Capital Management, and Carlson Capital.

Since Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) has faced falling interest from the smart money, we can see that there were a few hedgies who were dropping their full holdings in the third quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Matthew Tewksbury’s Stevens Capital Management said goodbye to the biggest position of the “upper crust” of funds followed by Insider Monkey, worth close to $9.7 million in stock, and Ken Heebner’s Capital Growth Management was right behind this move, as the fund cut about $5 million worth. These transactions are interesting, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 5 funds in the third quarter.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE). These stocks are Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG), Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL), Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W), and Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). This group of stocks’ market valuations are similar to ARE’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position CAG 38 1060012 7 ROL 17 287432 1 W 30 1549111 0 GRMN 27 306746 2 Average 28 800825 2.5

As you can see these stocks had an average of 28 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $801 million. That figure was $354 million in ARE’s case. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) is the least popular one with only 17 bullish hedge fund positions. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard CAG might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

